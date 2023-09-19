Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal arrive at Arpita Khan’s house for Ganpati Darshan-WATCH

The auspicious day of the year, Ganesh Chaturthi is here. While the entire country is celebrating the holy day their way, our Bollywood celebs are no different. The festival surely fosters feelings of happiness, positivity, and oneness. While Bollywood celebs, Ananya Panday, Sonu Sood, Ritiesh Deshmukh-Genelia, and Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra brought Bappa home, Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal were also spotted as they reached Arpita Khan’s home for Ganpati Darshan.

Varun Dhawan with wife, Natasha Dalal reached Arpita Khan's home for Ganpati Darshan

Today, on September 19, on the auspicious occasion, the Badlapur actor, Varun Dhawan was spotted with his wife, Natasha Dalal as he reached Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan’s home for Ganpati Darshan. For the special occasion, while Varun was seen in a purple kurta with white pajama, along with Kolhapuri chappals, his gorgeous wife, Natasha Dalal was seen in a light pink embroidered traditional suit with light makeup. She carried a silver clutch along.

The couple needless to say looked super cute together. Varun and Natasha acknowledged the paparazzi as they posed for them flashing sweet smiles. Have a look:

Salman Khan's sisters, Arpita Khan, Alvira Agnihotri and mother Salma Khan brought Bappa home

Marking the holy celebrations, Salman Khan’s sisters, Arpita Khan and Alvira Agnihotri along with their mother Salma Khan were also spotted at their Bandra home. The trio performed puja and worshipped Ganpati Bappa as they brought him home. Both Arpita and Alvira opted for traditional Salvar kurtas. While Arpita chose a light pink floral printed Kurta, her producer and fashion designer sister, Alvira opted to don a white floral printed suit.

Bollywood celebs wish Ganesh Chaturthi to fans and followers

Many other Bollywood celebs also posted heartfelt wishes on their social media wishing their fans and followers. Akshay Kumar taking to X (formerly Twitter) earlier this morning wrote, “As we welcome Lord Ganesha in our homes and hearts today, may He remove all obstacles and fill our lives with joy and prosperity. Ganpati Bappa Morya! Wish you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi with a folded hand emoji”.

Suniel Shetty, on the other hand, shared a photo of Lord Ganesha and captioned the post, “May the arrival of Ganpati Bappa bring happiness, prosperity, and wisdom into our lives. Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi!”

Varun Dhawan’s work front

The talented actor, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Varun is now busy with Jawan director, Atlee Kumar’s VD18, which will also mark his first collaboration with the director. It is worth mentioning that in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Varun had treated the fans with an update on the Dulhania franchise and shared that he definitely wants to do it and director Shashank Khaitan is currently working on a script for them.

