EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan set to reunite for fourth time on a big comedy entertainer

Right after making his debut in the Karan Johar-directed Student of The Year, Varun Dhawan teamed up with his father, David Dhawan on an out-and-out comedy, Main Tera Hero, which proved to be a successful venture at the box office. They followed it up with Judwaa 2, which again turned out to be a runaway hit, and finally, got a chance at a hattrick with Coolie No. 1, which was a direct-to-digital release. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan are set to reunite for the fourth time.

Varun and David Dhawan's next on floors in 2024

According to sources close to the development, David Dhawan is all set to take his 46th directorial on floors in 2024. “All through the pandemic, David Dhawan has been speaking to his team of writers on several subjects and has finally locked something that has excited him to take the director’s chair for the 46th time. It’s a big-budget comedy entertainer and will go on floors in 2024. Varun is also very excited to get back to the comic space with the king of comedies,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further informs that it’s an original script with romance and music in its backdrop. “It’s a typical David Dhawan comedy, with the protagonist against the backdrop of romance. It’s an area of expertise of David Dhawan, and he has got young writers on board to keep up with today’s sensibilities while retaining his own flavor of comedy. The film will be a big festive release and an official announcement will be made shortly,” the source added.

David Dhawan is gearing up for his 46th directorial in the 5th decade of his career

Before moving on to David Dhawan’s next film, Varun will wrap up shooting for the Atlee and Murad Khetani Production, tentatively addressed as VD 18. He is also in talks with Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan for a rom-com. David Dhawan over a period of 4 decades has directed 45 films, and commands an extraordinary success ratio, adapting to the newer ways of filmmaking over the years. His next would be the first film in the fifth decade of his professional career, which speaks volumes about longevity. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

