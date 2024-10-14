WATCH: New parents Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal spotted at airport as they leave for their first vacation with daughter; Mirzapur actor requests paps to not click baby

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their baby girl in July this year. Enjoying the blissful phase of their parenthood, the couple was recently spotted at the airport as they went for the first family trip after their baby’s arrival. The Mirzapur actor also requested the paps to not click their little one.

Today, on October 14, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were spotted at the airport as they left for a family vacation. In the video shared by the paps, the Heeramandi actress was seen carrying her little daughter in her arms covered in a warm blanket. Ali, on the other hand, accompanied her while carrying all the necessary documents and pack bag.

While posing for the paps, the Fukrey actor humbly acknowledged and interacted with the paps. He also requested the shutterbugs stating, "thoda sa dekh lena aap log please.Sorry han bache ki mat lena(Please manage and sorry but don’t click the baby’s photo)."

Take a look

For their latest airport look, the new parents served casual fashion goals where Ali was seen in gray cargo pants, a black t-shirt paired with a red cap, and stylish black eyeglasses. He carried informal slippers, and his long hair look added to his overall charm. Meanwhile, Richa was seen in a white t-shirt paired with neon pink pants and white sneakers. The actress tied her hair in a ponytail and wore a white cap to complete her look.

Richa and Ali got married on October 4, 2022, and welcomed their first child, a baby girl, earlier this year on July 16, 2024.

On the work front, Richa was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web show, Heeramandi. Her performance as Laajo in the series garnered immense appreciation from the audience.

Ali who was last seen in Mirzapur 3 has an exciting line-up of projects including period fantasy thriller, Rakht Brahmand alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is helmed by Raj & DK and directed by Rahi Anil Barve of Tumbbad fame.

In addition to this, he also has Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino alongside Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sensharma, and Fatima Sana Shaikh among others. The film will hit the theaters on November 29, 2024.

