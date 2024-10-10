Happy Birthday Rekha: When legendary actress sent heartwarming letter to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; wrote, ‘Wisest thing you did was…’

Rekha, the timeless Bollywood diva, marks her 70th birthday today (October 10), and her special bond with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shines brightly. Their relationship is beautifully captured in a heartfelt letter Rekha wrote to Aishwarya, celebrating her 20 years in the film industry. Affectionately referring to herself as 'Rekha Ma', she expressed her admiration in a poignant message and wrote, "The wisest thing you did was to be present with the ‘present’ with gratitude."

Rekha had penned the letter when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated 20 glorious years in the film industry, which was later shared in a special interview by Femina magazine. In the letter, Rekha fondly reminisced about their first meeting and reflected on Aishwarya’s journey. She referred to Aishwarya as 'My Ash'. She expressed admiration for her spirit, comparing her to a flowing river—never stagnant, always moving with grace, reaching her destination as her true self, without pretense.

Rekha went on to express that while people might forget the words or actions of others, they will always remember how someone made them feel. She admired Aishwarya as a living embodiment of courage, emphasizing that without courage, no other virtue can be consistently practiced. Rekha also noted that Aishwarya's deep strength and pure energy spoke volumes, making an impact even before she uttered a word.

She admired the Ponniyin Selvan: II actress for her wisdom in embracing the present moment with gratitude and wrote, “The wisest thing you did was to be present with the ‘present’ with gratitude. You pursued the things you loved doing, and then did them so well that people can’t take their eyes off you!”The veteran actress emphasized that Aishwarya, in her essence, was enough, with nothing to prove to anyone. She also shared the thought that life isn’t about the number of breaths we take, but rather the breathtaking moments that define it.

Reflecting on Aishwarya’s remarkable journey from winning Miss World 1994 to conquering Bollywood and embracing motherhood, Rekha acknowledged how far she had come. She likened Aishwarya to a phoenix, rising above challenges, and expressed how proud she was of the 'cool moon-faced girl' who had taken her breath away the moment they first met.

Rekha admired how she always gave more than her best in every role, but what she treasured most was her portrayal of the perfect mother to Aaradhya, her 'little bundle of pure joy'. Rekha encouraged her to keep spreading love and magic, marveling at her two-decade-long career and wishing her abundant blessings and goodness beyond what her heart could hold.

She concluded the letter with the warm words, “Love you. Jeete raho,” and signed it simply as “Rekha Ma,” reflecting the deep bond and motherly affection she holds for Aishwarya. Rekha’s letter to Aishwarya was a sweet and heartfelt gesture, a perfect tribute from one cinema queen to another—an ode from the legend to the diva.

Veteran actress Rekha, an enduring icon of Indian cinema, has forged strong bonds with the current generation of stars while maintaining her legendary status. With over 180 films to her credit, Rekha is hailed as one of the finest actresses in the industry. Known for her remarkable versatility, she has seamlessly transitioned between roles, whether powerful or complex, always delivering unforgettable performances. Some of her standout films include Kalyug, Vijeta, Utsav, Umrao Jaan, Khoon Bhari Maang, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, and Dharma.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan first captured the world's attention by winning the Miss World 1994 title, before making her cinematic debut at the age of 23 in Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar, released on January 14, 1997. From there, she quickly became a household name, starring in a wide range of Bollywood films as well as a few select Tamil films that earned her widespread acclaim.

Pinkvilla wishes a very happy birthday to the legendary Rekha ji!

