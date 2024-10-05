THROWBACK: When Amitabh Bachchan praised Aishwarya Rai for bearing labor pain for ‘almost 2-3 hours’ without painkillers while delivering Aaradhya

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, one of Bollywood's most beloved couples, share an incredible bond, not just with each other, but also with their daughter, Aaradhya. Aishwarya’s relationship with her father-in-law, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, is equally heartwarming. When Aaradhya was born, Big B expressed his admiration for Aishwarya, praising her strength as she endured labor for ‘almost 2-3 hours’ without opting for painkillers.

Shortly after Aaradhya's birth, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan stepped out of their home, Jalsa, to share the family's joy with the media. Amitabh Bachchan praised Aishwarya Rai for her incredible strength during labor, revealing that despite the common practice of opting for C-sections or epidurals, she chose a natural birth.

He shared that she endured intense labor for nearly 2-3 hours without any painkillers or epidural, and remained determined to have a normal delivery, showcasing her resilience and dedication as a mother. The superstar said, "She had to struggle but I commend her that she was in acute labor for a long time, almost 2-3 hours. But she persisted, and said she wanted a normal delivery. She did not use any epidural or painkiller."

During the media interaction, Amitabh Bachchan shared his thoughts on Aaradhya's resemblance, saying that she looked like Aishwarya to him. He humorously added that baby faces change every day, but he still believed Aaradhya took after her mother. However, some family members, he noted, thought she bore a resemblance to Jaya or Abhishek. At that time, the family had not yet finalized a name for the newborn, leaving the public in eager anticipation.

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan, who first gained fame as the 'angry young man' in the 1970s, has since solidified his legacy with unforgettable performances in films like Sholay, Zanjeer, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and many more. His towering presence in Indian cinema continues to shine, with his most recent role in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD earlier this year, marking his impressive venture into Telugu cinema. At 81, the legendary actor shows no signs of slowing down, as he is set to appear in Vettaiyan, starring alongside the iconic Rajinikanth.

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan last appeared in the Hindi film Fanney Khan. Following that, she was next seen in the historical epic Ponniyin Selvan: II, where her performance was widely praised. As always, Aishwarya continues to impress with her versatility and grace on screen.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan puts an end to divorce rumors with Abhishek Bachchan by flaunting wedding ring at Paris Fashion Week; WATCH