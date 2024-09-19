Himesh Reshammiya’s father Vipin's funeral: Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, Iulia Vantur, Sajid Khan, Farah Khan and more arrive to pay last respects

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of a death.

Veteran music composer Vipin Reshammiya, the father of well-known composer and actor Himesh Reshammiya, passed away on September 18 in Mumbai at the age of 87. A respected figure in the music industry, Vipin played an instrumental role in nurturing his son's career from an early age, serving as a mentor and guiding him toward success. The last rites are currently being held, with several celebrities arriving to pay their respects, including Atul Agnihotri, Iulia Vantur, Sajid Khan accompanied by Farah Khan, and Ramesh Taurani.

Atul Agnihotri, Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, was seen attending the funeral of Himesh Reshammiya’s father, Vipin Reshammiya. He was spotted leaving the venue alongside film director Sajid Khan. The two were seen engaged in conversation as they exited.

Sajid Khan was seen arriving at the funeral along with his sister, Farah Khan. Actress Iulia Vantur also attended, arriving to offer her condolences. Producer Ramesh Taurani, singer Shaan and many others joined in to pay their final respects.

Vipin was hospitalized at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. According to ETimes, he was dealing with respiratory issues and other health complications related to his age.

Vanita Thapar, a close family friend, shared with the news portal, "I am a family friend, more like family. I used to call him papa since the time he was making TV serials. Later, he became a music director, and then Himesh followed in his footsteps. We share a very close bond. Anup Singh, the numerologist, and I were also very close to him."

Following Vipin Reshammiya's passing, his family issued a heartfelt statement that read, "It is with profound grief that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved father Shri Vipin Reshammiya on 18th September, 2024. A kind soul with a heart full of love, his presence lit up the lives of all who knew him. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, wisdom, cherished memories and timeless music."

For the unversed, Vipin Reshammiya made significant contributions to the film industry. He produced The Xposé (2014) and Teraa Surroor (2016), both of which starred his son, Himesh Reshammiya. Besides this, he composed music for a film titled Insaaf Ka Suraj (1990), though it was never released.

Vipin Reshammiya's son, Himesh Reshammiya, is a prominent figure in both the music and film industries. He launched his career as a music composer and later ventured into acting with his debut in the 2007 film Aap Kaa Surroor. Himesh has also been a judge on several popular singing reality shows like Indian Idol, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, Sur Kshetra, and Music Ka Maha Muqqabla. Beyond singing, Himesh has worn many hats as a music director, songwriter, producer, and actor.

