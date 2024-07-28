The Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale is near! The makers are dropping promos frequently to keep the audience hooked to their screens. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw the eviction of Shivani Kumari and Vishal Pandey on July 28. In one of the recent promos, Ravir Shorey was seen confronting Sana Makbul and Lovekesh Kataria, sparking intense drama in the house.

Ranvir Shorey confronts Sana Makbul and Lovekesh Kataria in Bigg Boss OTT 3

In the new promo, Ranvir Shorey asked Lovekesh and Sana, “Ek example do jahan maine badtameezi kari ho tumse. (Give an example of when I have been rude to you.)” When he said that it’s an open challenge to Sana Makbul too. Sana responded, “Mere saath toh bahut saare incident huye hai Ranvir ji. (Ranvir ji, I've had many incidents happen with me.)”

Ranvir then brought up a past incident, saying, “Jab maine aapko bola, apni naagin jaisi aankhein mat dikha, uske pehle aapne kya kaha tha. Vo yaad hai aapko? (When I told you not to show your snake-like eyes, do you remember what you said before that?)” Sana admitted, “Maine bhi aapse tu tadaak se baat kari thi. Maine aapko buddha bola tha. (I also spoke to you rudely. I called you an old man.)”

The acclaimed actor further said, “Vo pehle badtameezi nahi hui? Tum pehle badtameezi karti ho phir sunti ho phir roti ho ki isne mere ko aisa bola hai. Ye hota hai baar baar. Sawaal yahan pehal kon karta hai?”

“(Wasn't that rudeness first? You act rude first, then you listen, and then you cry that someone said something to you. This keeps happening repeatedly. The question is, who starts it first?)”

The caption of the promo reads, “Ranvir ne kiya Sana aur Lovekesh ko confront! Kya Ranvir sach mein gharwalon se karte hai rudely behave? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBossOTT3 24 hrs Live Channel on JioCinema Premium. (Ranvir confronted Sana and Lovekesh! Does Ranvir really behave rudely with the housemates? To find out, watch #BiggBossOTT3 24 hrs Live Channel on JioCinema Premium.)”

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3

Anil Kapoor has announced that the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 will be held on August 2, 2024. On this day, viewers will finally get to see who the winner of this season's controversial reality show is. The current contestants in the house are Ranvir Shorey, Lovekesh Kataria, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, and Naezy.

