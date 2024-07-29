Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey wants to do THIS with prize money of Rs 25 lakhs

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is currently in the finale week and one of the strongest contestants this season is undoubtedly Ranvir Shorey. Recently, one of his statements about not caring about the trophy, but only the prize money caught the attention of the netizens. Now, during the media interaction, the Bollywood actor clarified what he meant by the statement and what he would do with the prize money.

What Ranvir Shorey wants to do with Bigg Boss OTT 3 prize money

During the media interaction over the weekend, Ranvir Shorey was asked about his statement on not wanting the Bigg Boss oTT 3 trophy. To this, the actor replied, “It is not like that. The statement was made in jest. Obviously, the combination of the trophy and prize money cannot be broken." He took a dig at Sana Makbul and added, "At least I am clear when I say that I want myself to win first.”

For the unversed, Ranvir Shorey married actress Konkona Sen Sharma in 2010. They separated in 2015 and got a divorce in 2020. They have a son named Haroon.

When Ranvir Shorey talked about being more interested in prize money

In one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Armaan Malik and Ranvir Shorey expressed the wish to see each other lift the winner's trophy. During the interaction, Ranvir said, “Mein trophy se zyada 25 lakh mein interested hu. Wahi zarurat hain. (I am more interested in 25 lakhs rupees more than the trophy.)” Armaan Malik laughed and said, “Wo toh ayenge hi saath mein. (It will come along with it.)” “Trophy ka kya? Usme achar dalna hain? (What to do with the trophy?)”

The top 7 contestants currently on Bigg Boss OTT 3 are Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Lovekesh Kataria, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, and Naezy.

