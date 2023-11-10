9 Best Hindi Movies to watch on Netflix: Jawan, OMG 2, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar to Darlings

It won’t be wrong to say that OTT is a double-edged sword. While it has given the luxury to watch films of choice at one’s comfort, with a plethora of content available online, the choice becomes really difficult. Well, fret not! Considering the struggle that is real, here we’ve curated a list of films that one can watch on Netflix anytime, anywhere. Check out the list now, as you’re just a subscription away!

1. Jawan (2023)

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was actually the topic of discussion all around. The film which broke massive records globally doesn’t really need any introduction. The film marked the first collaboration between SRK and Atlee. While fans couldn’t stop drooling after watching their favorite star doing hard-core action, Deepika Padukone’s cameo and King Khan’s crackling chemistry with Nayanthara made it all the more exciting.

It is worth mentioning that Vijay Sethupathi is also one of the significant factors in keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. Atlee’s excellent direction with such an ensemble cast is commendable. By any chance you couldn’t watch it in the theater, can’t miss this one for sure.

2. OMG 2 (2023)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Stars: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Pawan Malhotra, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Aarush Varma, Arun Govil, Brijendra Kala

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Pawan Malhotra, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Aarush Varma, Arun Govil, Brijendra Kala Created by: Amit Rai

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Writer: Amit Rai

It goes without saying that Akshay Kumar’s sequel to his 2013 release, OMG, was one of the much-awaited films. Despite locking horns with other much-buzzed films, OMG 2 succeeded in reaching its audience. Yet again, the storyline of the film touched upon a very sensitive and relevant topic of sex education.

The way Amit Rai dealt with the seriousness of the subject keeping a humor and entertainment factor intact, it definitely deserves a watch. On the acting front, Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar, and Yami Gautam’s seamless performance in the film makes it even more enjoyable.

3. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar (2023)

IMDb Rating: 6.0/10

Stars: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Monica Chaudhary, Hasleen Kaur

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Monica Chaudhary, Hasleen Kaur Created by: Luv Ranjan

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Romance, Comedy Writer: Rahul Mody and Luv Ranjan

Luv Ranjan’s trademark style was again witnessed in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. The major highlight of the film was an absolutely fresh pairing with Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. After a hectic day schedule, this light-hearted romantic comedy can surely ease your day. Overall, the film looks great to watch, with finesse visuals and sizzling chemistry between the leads.

4. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (2023)

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Stars: Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal, Sharad Kelkar, Indraneil Sengupta, Krunal Pandit

Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal, Sharad Kelkar, Indraneil Sengupta, Krunal Pandit Created by: Ajay Singh

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Crime, Drama, Thriller Writer: Siraj Ahmed, Raj Kumar Gupta and Amar Kaushik

If you love thrillers and looking for a movie that could keep you tied to the edge, here’s the pick for you! Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga starred Sunny Kaushal and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. While several romantic tracks from the film have ruled the internet, mind you, the film is much more than that. Ajay Singh’s directorial revolves around a conspiracy between the leads who plan to rob off the diamonds in the flight 40,000 feet above the ground, but climax turns out to be something which you will surely not expect.

5. Darlings (2022)

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Stars: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Sharma, Vijay Maurya and Santosh Juvekar

Created by: Jasmeet K Reen

Genre: Comedy, Drama and Thriller

Writer: Parveez Sheikh, Jasmeet K Reen and Vijay Maurya

Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma’s stellar performance in Darlings makes it a full-on entertaining watch. A sweet love marriage between Hamza and Badru turns ugly when the former turns into an abusive and alcoholic husband. However, on the face of it, the story takes an unexpected turn when Badru sets off to seek revenge with her mother’s assistance.

6. Jersey (2022)

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Stars: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, Shishir Sharma

Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, Shishir Sharma Created by: Gowtam Tinnanuri

Genre: Drama, Sports

Drama, Sports Writer: Mayank Jain, Wajid Shaikh and Siddharth Singh

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey is a sports drama. The film is a treat to watch, irrespective if you’re a cricket fan or not. The film revolves not just around the cricket but also delves into a heart-touching family bond and father-son love. The high on emotion film is a splendid blend of beautiful storyline and soulful music.

7. Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Stars: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, Varun Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Ajay Devgn

Created by: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Genre: Biography, Crime and Drama

Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Abhiruchi Chand and Saurabh H. Dikshit

The path-breaking role in Alia Bhatt’s career is definitely with Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is based on the life of a sex worker in Kamathipura. Hands down, Alia stunned everyone with her portrayal, so much so that she was even honored with the prestigious National Award for her performance.

8. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021)

IMDb Rating : 6.8/10

Stars: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, Yograj Singh, Anjan Srivastav, Kanwaljeet Singh, Satwant Kaur, Tanya Abrol

: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, Yograj Singh, Anjan Srivastav, Kanwaljeet Singh, Satwant Kaur, Tanya Abrol Created by: Abhishek Kapoor

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Writer: Supratik Sen, Tushar Paranjape, and Abhishek Kapoor

Ayushmann Khurrana is rightly known for his unconventional choices. However, with Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, it wasn’t just a brave topic but also a pairing that no one saw coming. The film is about a quintessential Punjabi rich brat from Chandigarh who falls in love with a Zumba trainer. Their love story suffers great turmoil after a big revelation. Not to give any spoilers, nonetheless, the topic is very much relevant in today’s world.

9. 83 (2021)

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Stars: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Boman Irani

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Boman Irani Created by: Kabir Khan

Genre: Biography, Drama, History

Biography, Drama, History Writer: Sumit Arora, Vasan Bala and Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan

For Indians, Cricket has always been an emotion. The 1983 World Cup was an iconic victory as it scripted history for the cricket team of India to clinch the cup held in England in June and none had their expectations from the team. Looking at the film’s point of view, Kabir Khan yet again succeeded in bringing out the best in each of his characters. So, the film 83 definitely gives a chance to relive those emotions.

Which one is your favorite film, don't forget to share with us in the comments section!

