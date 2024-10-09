Housefull 5: Fardeen Khan is joined by his ‘cubs to the office’; Arjun Kapoor is all hearts as actor rehearses his lines with daughter; PICS

Fardeen Khan is currently keeping it busy with the shoot of Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5. The movie is being shot in France and Spain. In a heart-warming post, the Khel Khel Mein actor has given a peek into his rehearsing sessions accompanied by his kids, Diani and Azarius.

Today, on October 9, Fardeen Khan shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle. The multi-picture post begins with him rehearsing his lines with his daughter. While Diani was seen holding the script, the actor seemingly narrated the dialogues. The following pictures then showed Azarius joining them and goofing around. The adorable post concludes with a cutesy picture of the trio.

"Who said work cannot be fun? Took my cubs to the office. My girl was rehearsing lines with me. My boy was most amused. #housefull5 #magicmonents #family #love @nadiadwalagrandson," the post was captioned.

Reacting to the post, Arjun Kapoor dropped a red-heart emoji in the comment section.

In addition to this, several fans gushed over the pictures as a fan wrote, "Mashallah beautiful god bless you and your lovely family it’s really great and honor to see you back on screen love you lot" another fan wrote, "This scene is very sweet" while a third fan remarked, "The most candid and beautiful pictures" and another fan complimented, "Cute cub ....and beautiful princess"

Several fans also dropped multiple red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Fardeen Khan is married to the veteran actress Mumtaz's daughter, Natasha Madhvani since 2005. The couple welcomed their kids, Diani and Azarius in 2012 and 2017 respectively.

In a recent interview with GQ India, Fardeen talked about his kids' plans to enter the acting business. To this, the actor mentioned that it would give him immense joy. Nevertheless, he noted that it is not easy and an ‘all-consuming business.’

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ranjeet, Johny Lever, Dino Morea, Johny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa and Disha Patani among others in the key roles.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 6, 2025.

