Varun Dhawan misses feeding his daughter, and THIS video is proof; we agree with Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s reaction

Varun Dhawan and his social media posts with his pet, Joey, enjoy a separate fan base. The Citadel actor is often seen documenting adorable moments with his furry pet. Now, once again, he dropped a video saying he is missing feeding his daughter.

Today, on October 8, Varun Dhawan shared a cutesy video with his pet, Joey. In the video posted on his Instagram handle, the actor is seen sitting on the floor dressed in casuals. Sporting a black vest with checkered shorts, he was seen adorable feeding his pet. While he got the moment recorded on his phone, he remarked with a smile, "Since I can’t feed my daughter, I’ll feed him."

Varun captioned the post, "A dog emoji missed this!!!" He also added Anuv Jain’s popular track, Jo Tum Mere Ho in the background.

Reacting to the post, Varun’s Citadel: Honey Bunny co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu gushed over the post as she expressed, "Favouritest" followed by multiple red-heart emojis.

In addition to this, several fans thronged the comments section reacting to the cutest post shared by VD. A fan wrote, "Joey Dhawan has his own fandom," another fan commented, "VARUN AND HIS LALLA" while a third fan remarked, "The first child is being pampered well" another user inquired, "Baby dhawan insta debut when? "

Further another user mentioned, "This is the true relationship of love" and another fan called it, "So cute."

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in 2021 and welcomed their first child, a daughter earlier this year on June 3.

On the work front, Varun has an exciting line-up of projects for his fans. He will be next seen in an Indian adaptation of the American series, Citadel. Directed by Raj&DK, the series titled, Citadel: Honey Bunny stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead along with Sikandar Kher, Kay Kay Menon, and more in pivotal roles. It is poised to release on November 7, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

Going further he also has Karan Johar’s Dharma-backed, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tusli Kumari opposite Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Deol led war-drama, Border 2 and Atlee’s Baby John in his kitty.

