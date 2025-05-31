How did Surveen Chawla teach her 3-year-old about periods? Criminal Justice 4 actress reveals daughter knowing about v*gina

Surveen Chawla, recently seen alongside Pankaj Tripathi in Criminal Justice Season 4, spoke about how she introduced the concept of periods to her 3-year-old daughter. She emphasized the importance of using correct terms from the beginning, adding that her daughter is familiar with the word 'v*gina' because that’s what she has always been taught to call it.

In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, Surveen Chawla shared that her daughter knows about sanitary pads and periods in an age-appropriate way. She shared that her daughter once entered her bathroom, opened her drawer and found a packet of sanitary pads.

The little girl questioned the Criminal Justice Season 4 actress about it and was given a proper answer. Surveen told her about women releasing all the ‘toxic blood’ from their bodies once a month and the sanitary pad just working like an adult diaper.

The actress mentioned that during times of discomfort, she simply tells her daughter that she's on her period and asks for some space.

Surveen Chawla also shared that she began educating her daughter about periods at the age of three. For her, the initial way a topic is introduced to a child leaves a lasting impression, making it essential to normalize such conversations early on.

She added, “She knows what a v*gina is because that's all I've called it.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Surveen Chawla was recently seen in the much-awaited Criminal Justice Season 4. The show is led by Pankaj Tripathi, who reprises his role as the sharp and unconventional lawyer Madhav Mishra. He takes charge of a new gripping case that tests his legal acumen once again.

The fourth installment of Criminal Justice, adapted from the acclaimed British series of the same name, dives into another high-stakes courtroom drama. This season centers around a single m*rder, two main accused, and one tangled family dynamic at the heart of it all.

The series also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Asha Negi, Barkha Singh, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Khushboo Atree, apart from Pankaj and Surveen.

Currently streaming on JioHotstar, Surveen Chawla is seen in the role of accused Raj Nagpal’s wife, who gets into a legal battle.

