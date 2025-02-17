Hrithik Roshan reunites with ‘Team War’; breaks internet with PIC ft Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor and Siddharth Anand

Hrithik Roshan shared the screen with Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor and many others in the 2019 action thriller film, War. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film was a massive box-office success. Recently, team War reunited at the success bash of The Roshans. Soon after, Hrithik dropped pictures with them expressing how happy he was to meet them again at the event. Check it out!

On February 16, 2025, a success bash for hosted for The Roshans. At the event, Hrithik Roshan stunned in a black outfit. He was also joined by Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, and Siddharth Anand who worked with him in War. Hence, the Greek God of B-town took pictures with ‘Team War’ and posted them on his Instagram handle. Sharing the images, the Koi… Mil Gaya actor penned, “Reunion for the ages! #TeamWar.”

Hrithik Roshan reunites with Team War:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in War 2. It is the sixth installment of the YRF Spy Universe. This time, Anand has been replaced by Ayan Mukerji as the director of the upcoming action movie which is scheduled to be released on August 14, 2025. While talking about his character in the movie, actor Ashutosh Rana confirmed that he will be reprising his role as Colonel Sunil Luthra in the movie.

Rana told Bollywood Hungama, “Of course, I’ll be there. Colonel Luthra, after all, is an important character in the series,” adding that he will also feature in Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha.

Advertisement

Earlier, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, film exhibitor Vishek Chauhan stated that War 2 starring Hrithik alongside Jr. NTR is expected to be one of the biggest openings ever. Chauhan told us, “One collaboration that I am really looking forward to is War 2 and I think it is going to be mayhem with (Jr. NTR) down south pulling his fan base and Hrithik (Roshan) up north and then the spy universe in itself is a brand. I think we are looking at one of the biggest openings ever.” It will also feature Kiara Advani in an important role.