Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina opens up on family dealing with his divorce and Rakesh Roshan’s cancer diagnosis: ‘We are fighters’

Bollywood icon Hrithik Roshan and his sister Sunaina Roshan share a close relationship, evident from their social media interactions. In a recent interview, Sunaina revealed her fitness inspirations, naming her brother Hrithik, their father, and cricketer Virat Kohli as key influences. She also discussed how her family has coped with challenges such as Hrithik’s divorce and Rakesh Roshan’s cancer diagnosis, describing them as resilient fighters.

In a recent interview with Her Health Talks, Sunaina Roshan discussed how her family supports each other through challenging times, including her father's cancer diagnosis, Hrithik Roshan’s divorce from Sussanne Khan, and her own health struggles.

She expressed that their familial bond and inner strength help them navigate these difficulties. Sunaina said, "We are fighters. We give each other strength in our own ways. I've seen strength from my mom, my dad, and my brother. And for me, the fact that I could survive all this makes me believe that life is still beautiful, and I want to live it."

Sunaina Roshan also shared her experience with cancer, highlighting how she faced it with courage and avoided portraying herself as a victim. She stays active and frequently posts about her fitness journey on social media. Regarding her fitness inspiration, she mentioned her brother Hrithik Roshan, their father, and Virat Kohli, noting that these three figures motivate her in her fitness endeavors.

She further mentioned what motivates her, saying that her parents' impressive fitness at their age and her brother's relentless dedication to his physique and diet serve as significant sources of inspiration. “My parents are so fit at their age, and seeing my brother never give up—working so hard on his physique and what he eats. I've seen it all personally,” she said.

On Raksha Bandhan 2024, Sunaina Roshan marked the occasion with a touching Instagram post celebrating her bond with brother Hrithik Roshan. She shared a nostalgic childhood photograph alongside a recent image of them together after the rakhi ceremony. In her heartfelt caption, Sunaina praised Hrithik as her steadfast ‘support system,’ expressing gratitude for their deep connection and shared moments of love and protection.

In terms of his professional work, Hrithik Roshan's most recent project was Siddharth Anand's Fighter, where he starred alongside Deepika Padukone. Looking ahead, Hrithik is set to appear in War 2, the sequel to War. He will reprise his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal in the film, which is slated for release in 2025.

