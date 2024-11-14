Huma Qureshi reveals David Dhawan’s ‘really good advice’ after Gangs of Wasseupur release, ‘Tereko bahut log bolenge…’

There have been constant conversations about body positivity in Bollywood, yet actresses are often trolled for gaining weight. Recently, Huma Qureshi, known for playing versatile and impactful roles, recalled how, at the beginning of her career, filmmaker David Dhawan suggested she never listen to other's comments about her body.

Huma Qureshi recently sat down for an interview with Mashable India and recalled when her debut film, Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012, hit the screens.

She shared that one day, she bumped into popular filmmaker David Dhawan at a cafe in Mumbai and was excited when he recognized her. Qureshi said the Judwaa director directly walked to and began talking to her.

Suddenly, their conversation shifted towards body positivity in the film industry, and he gave her significant advice. She said, "He said, 'Beta, you are a very good actor. Tereko bahaut log bolenge weight loss karle, surgery karle, kuch nahi karna" (A lot of people will ask you to lose weight, get a surgery done, don't do any of it).

The refreshing and supportive comment moved Huma. Dhawan added that the audience accepted her in her debut film, and once that happened, she didn't need to do anything else. He further advised her to focus on entertaining the audience without paying attention to other comments.

She reflected on the advice and thought it was 'good advice,' since it came from an established person in the industry, she was moved. The Double XL actress noted, "And that coming from industry seniors, when they just randomly meet you, and they give you this advice, you just write it down: 'Yeh bhoolna nahi hai.'" (I should not forget it.)

The actress has often spoken about body positivity in interviews and even produced a film, Double XL, 2022 based on the same issue co-starring Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal.

On the work front, Huma Qureshi was last seen in the film Tarla, and TV show Madness Machayenge – India Ko Hasayenge. She will be next seen in Jolly LLB 3, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi.

