11 iconic Bollywood characters that hold a special place in our heart: Baburao from Hera Pheri to Poo from K3G

Amongst the plethora of movies, several Bollywood characters have grown much bigger than the films. They infuse a frantic charm that transcends all age groups. Over the years, these have been emulated, loved, and recreated with all the love. These honor the perfect introduction to a quintessential Bollywood film. In a long list, let’s take a look at the top 10 iconic Bollywood characters who have been living rent-free in our hearts.



1. Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn)

Movie: Singham

Year of Release: 2011

The new-age iconic Bollywood character male played by Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham is as power-packed as it could be. In the role of an honest police cop, he won over the audience with his performance and iconic dialogue delivery.

Speaking of Singham, don’t blame yourself because ‘Jisme hai dum… to fakht Bajirao Singham!’, ‘Aata maajhi Satakli!’, ‘Aali re aali… aata tujhi baari aali’ and other macho dialogues play in the back of your mind!



2. Geet (Kareena Kapoor)

Movie: Jab We Met

Year of release: 2007

Can a chatterbox be this beautiful and find an inimitable place in an audience’s heart? Well, Geet from Jab We Met surely did. Yet another iconic character of Bollywood, delivered by Kareena Kapoor, made people learn to live life to the fullest. The optimism and buoyancy of this character with dialogues like, ‘main apni favorite hoon’, ‘Jab koi pyaar mein hota hai, tab koi sahi galat nahi hota…’, ‘Sikhni hoon main Bathinda ki, koi doubt mat rakhna dil mein’, are enough to bring smile on anyone’s face.

3. Munna and Circuit (Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi)

Movie: Munna Bhai MBBS

Year of release: 2003



Speaking of the evergreen friendship duo, the iconic characters of Bollywood, Munna, and Circuit can’t be away from our minds. Their honest camaraderie and bond are pure friendship goals. From iconic body language to demeanor, everything about these two qualifies for the audience’s favorite Bollywood characters male.



4. Poo- Kareena Kapoor

Movie: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Year of release: 2001

One of the most iconic characters in Bollywood, Poo, played by Kareena Kapoor, is surely aging like a fine wine. The character essayed by Bebo seems way ahead of its time. A Mondaine girl exuding sass yet connected to her roots is all things special. ‘kaun hai jisne Poo ko dubara mud kar nahin dekha’, ‘How dare you’, ‘good looks…good looks’, couldn’t have been the same, had it not been for Kareena.



5. Baburao-Paresh Rawal

Movie: Hera Pheri

Year of release: 2000



There are some characters whose name is enough to bring a smile to one’s face, such as Baburao, played by Paresh Rawal. The famous Bollywood character has an innocence that has resonated with the audience and the demeanor with an apt comic timing makes it unmatchable. ‘Ye baburao ka style hai’, ‘Utha le re baba, utha le, mereko nahin isko utha le’ are not just dialogues but actually emotions.



6. Rahul and Anjali - (Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol)

Movie: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Year of release: 1998



After the release of DDLJ, the super hit onscreen duo, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were paired in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai along with Rani Mukerji. The film celebrating romance, relationship and friendship resonated with the audiences so much that the trio effortlessly managed to create a place in the audience’s heart.

The eternal dialogues ‘Rahul is a cheater’, ‘Pyaar dosti hai’, ‘kuch kuch hota hai, tum nahin samjhoge’ amongst others are still everyone’s favorite.



7. Raj and Simran (Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol)



Movie: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge

Year of release: 1995



These both don’t really need any introduction. Not only the film, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol an iconic pair after essaying Raj and Simran, but any romantic pair, these are the two names which are sure to pop in one’s head. Aditya Chopra’s directorial is another iconic and much loved film in Bollywood.

8. Crime Master Gogo (Shakti Kapoor)



Movie: Andaz Apna Apna

Year of release: 1994



It's been more than three decades since the release of this iconic Bollywood movie, Andaz Apna Apna. Nonetheless, the love audience has showered on the film, and Shakti Kapoor’s Crime Master Gogo, needs no introduction. His role as a peculiar yet amusing villain in the film continues to bring big belly laughs to the audience.

No wonder, “ Aankhein nikaal kar gotiyaan khelunga” still stays in everyone’s mind.



9. Vijay Dinanath Chauhan (Amitabh Bachchan)



Movie: Agneepath

Year of release: 1990



Yet another remarkable character was delivered by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. This one is not just a character but a testament of his excellence and power-packed performance. The way Big B essayed the role has been one of the memorable and most iconic Bollywood movie characters. The angst and wrath in his portrayal with heavy dialogues like, ‘Pura naam, Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, Baap ka naam, Dinanath Chauhan, maa ka naam, Suhasini Chauhan, Gaon Mandwa, umar chhattis saal’ makes it an unforgettable bollywood character bounding to blow whistle.



10. Mogambo (Amrish Puri)



Movie: Mr. India

Year of release: 1987



Whenever there will be a mention of iconic villains, the mention of Mogambo is sure to happen. The charm of the character essayed by the late legendary actor Amrish Puri never fades away. One of the iconic Bollywood movie characters, Mogambo’s class apart dialogue, ‘Mogambo khush hua’ couldn’t be any better. Apart from the dialogues, the persona carried by Puri is still an inspiration to many.

11. Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan)



Movie: Sholay

Year of release: 1975



The 1975 release Sholay over the years had achieved a cult status for itself. Though every character in the film has turned out to be iconic hands down, Gabbar Singh played by Amjad Khan remains irreplaceable. Speaking of Bollywood characters male, without the mention of Gabbar, the list remains incomplete for he has given several immortal dialogues like, ‘Kitne aadmi the?’, ‘jo darr gaya, samjho marr gaya’, ‘tera kya hoga kaalia’, ‘bahut yaarana lagta hai’ and many others.

