Imran Khan’s comeback film on Netflix with Bhumi Pednekar to begin shooting THIS month? Here's what we know

With buzz around Imran Khan's much-awaited return to films, Break Ke Baad director Danish Aslam had revealed that he is teaming up with the actor once again. Speculation has been rife about Bhumi Pednekar playing the female lead in this project. Now, fresh reports suggest that the film, set to premiere on Netflix, is slated to begin filming in April.

Yes, you heard that right! A source close to the project revealed to HT City that the streaming platform intends to make the official announcement first about the Imran Khan and Bhumi Pednekar-led movie. "The platform wants to make the first announcement themselves. Bhumi Pednekar is locked for the leading role with Imran. The pre-production work is on in full swing, and the cameras will roll in a month," the source said.

Earlier, in a conversation with India Today Digital, filmmaker Danish Aslam hinted at a possible project with Break Ke Baad actor but remained tight-lipped about the details. Acknowledging the media buzz, he stated, "Some of it is true, some of it is not. Unfortunately, it is a project which is still a work-in-progress. So the moment things are locked and fall into place, we will very happily announce it to the world. But, all I can say is that I'm working with Imran Khan on something."

While discussing the resurgence of romantic comedies, Danish also confirmed that he is working on a new project with Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which hit cinemas on February 21, 2025. The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Aditya Seal, Dino Morea, and Harsh Gujral apart from Bhumi. The film follows Arjun's character caught in a love triangle between his ex-wife, played by Bhumi, and his fiancée, portrayed by Rakul.

On the other hand, Imran Khan stepped into Bollywood with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008), which became a box office hit. He went on to star in films like Kidnap, Luck, I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!, and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. His last film before stepping away from acting was Katti Batti (2015).

