7 movies like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na that celebrate friendship and love

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na is one of the most popular and loved Bollywood movies. It follows the story of two best friends, Jai and Aditi, who eventually realize that they love each other. The heartwarming narrative and emotions resonate with the audience even today. There are many other Hindi films that explore the friends-to-lovers trope. Here are some of the movies like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na that celebrate friendship and love.

7 movies like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na that will tug at your heartstrings:



1. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal

Year of release: 2013

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

On the list of movies like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, our first recommendation is Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. This is a cult classic immensely loved by the audience, especially the youth. It showcases Naina, a scholar student, making lifelong friends on a Manali trip. She also falls for Bunny, but he is only interested in making his career and traveling around the world.

2. Wake Up Sid

Running Time: 2 hours 12 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar

Year of release: 2009

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

When searching for movies like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Wake Up Sid would make for a good choice. In this coming-of-age drama, Sid, a lazy guy, meets Aisha, the new girl in the city. They become friends, and he helps her with her new apartment. As they learn some important life lessons from each other, their friendship gradually turns into love.

3. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Running Time: 3 hours 6 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan

Director: Nikkhil Advani

Writer: Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar

Year of release: 2003

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Kal Ho Naa Ho follows the story of Naina, an MBA student who lives in New York with her family. Her new neighbor Aman enters her life and brings lots of happiness. She falls for him, but he doesn’t have much time left in the world. Naina eventually ends up with her best friend Rohit, who loves and understands her a lot.

4. Ishq Vishk

Running Time: 2 hours 10 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Shenaz Treasurywala

Director: Ken Ghosh

Writer: Vinod Ranganathan

Year of release: 2003

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema/Amazon Prime Video

Ishq Vishk is another movie like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na that explores the friends to lovers trope. In the film, Rajiv lies to Payal, his childhood friend, about having feelings for her just so that he could go on a vacation. However, when Payal realizes the truth, their relationship falls apart. Rajiv then pursues the new girl in the college, but his heart is still somewhere else.

5. Mujhse Dosti Karoge

Running Time: 2 hours 28 mins

IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Musical

Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Uday Chopra

Director: Kunal Kohli

Writer: Kunal Kohli

Year of release: 2002

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Mujhse Dosti Karoge is a love triangle about childhood friends Raj, Tina, and Pooja. Raj shifts to London but becomes close with Tina after exchanging emails with her. However, he is unaware that it is Pooja who is actually writing those emails to him in Tina’s name. It is a beautiful journey of emotions, friendship, love, and sacrifice.

6. Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai

Running Time: 2 hours 39 mins

IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Uday Chopra, Tulip Joshi, Jimmy Shergill, Bipasha Basu

Director: Sanjay Gadhvi

Writer: Mayur Puri, Sanjay Gadhvi

Year of release: 2002

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai follows the journey of Sanjay, who is in love with his best friend, Anjali. Unaware of his feelings, Anjali is getting married to Rohit. After he arrives at Anjali’s house, he makes various plans to stop the wedding. What follows is a hilarious series of events and an emotional ride.

7. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Running Time: 2 hours 57 min

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji

Director: Karan Johar

Writer: Karan Johar

Year of release: 1998

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, one of the Bollywood masterpieces, is a love triangle between college friends. Anjali has feelings for her best friend Rahul, who loves Tina. Heartbroken, she returns to her home. Years later, Rahul and Tina’s daughter decides to fulfill her late mother’s last wish and bring old friends together.

More about Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na is a rom-com, starring Imran Khan, Genelia D’Souza, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Prateik Babbar, Manjari Fadnis, and more. The 2008 film is directed by Abbas Tyrewala.

