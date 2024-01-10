7 Best Indian spy movies on Amazon Prime: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to Alia Bhatt's Raazi

Indian spy movies are a treasure trove of cinematic gems in various languages. With their engaging plots and thrilling narratives, spy flicks have always managed to capture the hearts of movie enthusiasts.

To enhance your movie-watching experience from the comfort of your own home, we have carefully curated a comprehensive list of seven top-notch Indian spy movies available on Amazon Prime Video. This fantastic collection ranges from Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger to Saif Ali Khan's Agent Vinod. So grab some popcorn and get ready for an exhilarating cinematic adventure!

List of 7 Best Hindi spy movies on Amazon Prime

1. Pathaan (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 26 mins

2 hours 26 mins IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand Writer: Siddharth Anand, Sridhar Raghavan, Abbas Tyrewala

Siddharth Anand, Sridhar Raghavan, Abbas Tyrewala Year of release: 2023

Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen after nearly five years with Pathaan. The spy thriller is helmed by Siddharth Anand and is a part of the YRF spy universe which also consists of the Tiger series as well as War. Pathaan stars SRK as a RAW agent who tries to stop a mercenary (played by John Abraham) from planning an attack on India. Pathaan ticks all the boxes of a well-made and entertaining spy action thriller.

2. Raazi (2018)

Running Time: 2 hours 18 mins

2 hours 18 mins IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat Director: Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar Writer: Meghna Gulzar, Bhavani Iyer

Meghna Gulzar, Bhavani Iyer Year of release: 2018

Meghna Gulzar's spy thriller Raazi is one of the finest films to come out of Bollywood in the past few years. It is based on Harinder Sikka's 2008 novel Calling Sehmat and stars Alia Bhatt as an Indian spy who marries a guy from a Pakistani family of military officers to relay messages before the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Filled with incredible performances by its cast and a gripping story that keeps you on the hook till the end, Raazi is unmissable if you are a fan of the spy genre.

3. Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

Running Time: 2 hours 41 mins

2 hours 41 mins IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anupriya Goenka

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anupriya Goenka Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Ali Abbas Zafar Writer: Ali Abbas Zafar, Neelesh Mishra

Ali Abbas Zafar, Neelesh Mishra Year of release: 2017

A sequel to Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai follows the story of a daring rescue mission involving nurses in Iraq. The film was inspired by a similar real-life incident that happened a few years ago. It stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anupriya Goenka, and Girish Karnad among others. Tiger Zinda Hai has some really amazingly choreographed action sequences and a strong storyline. Highly recommended for fans of the spy genre.

4. D-Day (2013)

Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins

2 hours 33 mins IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Star Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Arjun Rampal, Huma Qureshi, Shruti Haasan

Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Arjun Rampal, Huma Qureshi, Shruti Haasan Director: Nikkhil Advani

Nikkhil Advani Writer: Nikkhil Advani, Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair

Nikkhil Advani, Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair Year of release: 2013

D-Day is co-written and directed by Nikkhil Advani and stars Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Arjun Rampal, Huma Qureshi, and Shruti Haasan. It chronicles a team of Indian agents who go out to bring the most wanted man in India. The film has a beautiful soundtrack, strong performances, and tight screenplay that makes it worth watching. Do give it a watch if you haven't already.

5. Vishwaroopam (2013)

Running Time: 2 hours 28 mins

2 hours 28 mins IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Star Cast: Kamal Haasan, Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar, Jaideep Ahlawat

Kamal Haasan, Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar, Jaideep Ahlawat Director: Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan Writer: Kamal Haasan, Atul Tiwari, Chakri Toleti

Kamal Haasan, Atul Tiwari, Chakri Toleti Year of release: 2013

Vishwaroopam is directed, co-written, co-produced, acted, and directed by Kamal Haasan. It tells the story of a kathak dancer whose true identity is revealed after his wife sets an investigator behind him. Prior to its release, the film was surrounded by a lot of buzz because of its content. Post some bans, the film was finally released with certain cuts in the scenes. Despite that, it turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. It was followed by a sequel titled Vishwaroopam 2.

6. Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

Running Time: 2 hours 12 mins

2 hours 12 mins IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Girish Karnad

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Girish Karnad Director: Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan Writer: Kabir Khan, Aditya Chopra, Neelesh Misra

Kabir Khan, Aditya Chopra, Neelesh Misra Year of release: 2012

Ek Tha Tiger kickstarted the YRF spy universe back in 2012. Helmed by Kabir Khan, it tells the story of RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore who falls in love with an ISI agent. Packed with well-choreographed action sequences, amazing soundtrack, and performances, Ek Tha Tiger remains one of the best spy movies Bollywood has to offer. The film spawned a series of films under the universe including its two direct sequels: Tiger Zinda Hai and Tiger 3.

7. Agent Vinod (2012)

Running Time: 2 hours 37 mins

2 hours 37 mins IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

5.2/10 Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ram Kapoor, Prem Chopra

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ram Kapoor, Prem Chopra Director: Sriram Raghavan

Sriram Raghavan Writer: Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas

Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas Year of release: 2012

Sriram Raghavan's spy action thriller Agent Vinod stars Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ram Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Shahbaz Khan and Adil Hussain. It is centered around the titular Agent Vinod who goes on a globe-trotting mission after an event. The film has several massive action set pieces one after the other, a lovely soundtrack (especially Raabta), and strong performances to hold your attention. The film underperformed at the box-office but deserves a watch for all the spy movie lovers. It is available on Amazon Prime.

