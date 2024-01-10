7 Best Indian spy movies on Amazon Prime: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to Alia Bhatt's Raazi
Spy movies are fun to watch since they consist of adrenaline-pumping action sequences and dialogue-baazi that we all love. Here's a list of some of the Best Indian spy movies.
Indian spy movies are a treasure trove of cinematic gems in various languages. With their engaging plots and thrilling narratives, spy flicks have always managed to capture the hearts of movie enthusiasts.
To enhance your movie-watching experience from the comfort of your own home, we have carefully curated a comprehensive list of seven top-notch Indian spy movies available on Amazon Prime Video. This fantastic collection ranges from Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger to Saif Ali Khan's Agent Vinod. So grab some popcorn and get ready for an exhilarating cinematic adventure!
List of 7 Best Hindi spy movies on Amazon Prime
1. Pathaan (2023)
- Running Time: 2 hours 26 mins
- IMDb Rating: 5.9/10
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham
- Director: Siddharth Anand
- Writer: Siddharth Anand, Sridhar Raghavan, Abbas Tyrewala
- Year of release: 2023
Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen after nearly five years with Pathaan. The spy thriller is helmed by Siddharth Anand and is a part of the YRF spy universe which also consists of the Tiger series as well as War. Pathaan stars SRK as a RAW agent who tries to stop a mercenary (played by John Abraham) from planning an attack on India. Pathaan ticks all the boxes of a well-made and entertaining spy action thriller.
2. Raazi (2018)
- Running Time: 2 hours 18 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat
- Director: Meghna Gulzar
- Writer: Meghna Gulzar, Bhavani Iyer
- Year of release: 2018
Meghna Gulzar's spy thriller Raazi is one of the finest films to come out of Bollywood in the past few years. It is based on Harinder Sikka's 2008 novel Calling Sehmat and stars Alia Bhatt as an Indian spy who marries a guy from a Pakistani family of military officers to relay messages before the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Filled with incredible performances by its cast and a gripping story that keeps you on the hook till the end, Raazi is unmissable if you are a fan of the spy genre.
3. Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)
- Running Time: 2 hours 41 mins
- IMDb Rating: 5.9/10
- Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anupriya Goenka
- Director: Ali Abbas Zafar
- Writer: Ali Abbas Zafar, Neelesh Mishra
- Year of release: 2017
A sequel to Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai follows the story of a daring rescue mission involving nurses in Iraq. The film was inspired by a similar real-life incident that happened a few years ago. It stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anupriya Goenka, and Girish Karnad among others. Tiger Zinda Hai has some really amazingly choreographed action sequences and a strong storyline. Highly recommended for fans of the spy genre.
4. D-Day (2013)
- Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Movie Star Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Arjun Rampal, Huma Qureshi, Shruti Haasan
- Director: Nikkhil Advani
- Writer: Nikkhil Advani, Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair
- Year of release: 2013
D-Day is co-written and directed by Nikkhil Advani and stars Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Arjun Rampal, Huma Qureshi, and Shruti Haasan. It chronicles a team of Indian agents who go out to bring the most wanted man in India. The film has a beautiful soundtrack, strong performances, and tight screenplay that makes it worth watching. Do give it a watch if you haven't already.
5. Vishwaroopam (2013)
- Running Time: 2 hours 28 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Movie Star Cast: Kamal Haasan, Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar, Jaideep Ahlawat
- Director: Kamal Haasan
- Writer: Kamal Haasan, Atul Tiwari, Chakri Toleti
- Year of release: 2013
Vishwaroopam is directed, co-written, co-produced, acted, and directed by Kamal Haasan. It tells the story of a kathak dancer whose true identity is revealed after his wife sets an investigator behind him. Prior to its release, the film was surrounded by a lot of buzz because of its content. Post some bans, the film was finally released with certain cuts in the scenes. Despite that, it turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. It was followed by a sequel titled Vishwaroopam 2.
6. Ek Tha Tiger (2012)
- Running Time: 2 hours 12 mins
- IMDb Rating: 5.6/10
- Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Girish Karnad
- Director: Kabir Khan
- Writer: Kabir Khan, Aditya Chopra, Neelesh Misra
- Year of release: 2012
Ek Tha Tiger kickstarted the YRF spy universe back in 2012. Helmed by Kabir Khan, it tells the story of RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore who falls in love with an ISI agent. Packed with well-choreographed action sequences, amazing soundtrack, and performances, Ek Tha Tiger remains one of the best spy movies Bollywood has to offer. The film spawned a series of films under the universe including its two direct sequels: Tiger Zinda Hai and Tiger 3.
7. Agent Vinod (2012)
- Running Time: 2 hours 37 mins
- IMDb Rating: 5.2/10
- Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ram Kapoor, Prem Chopra
- Director: Sriram Raghavan
- Writer: Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas
- Year of release: 2012
Sriram Raghavan's spy action thriller Agent Vinod stars Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ram Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Shahbaz Khan and Adil Hussain. It is centered around the titular Agent Vinod who goes on a globe-trotting mission after an event. The film has several massive action set pieces one after the other, a lovely soundtrack (especially Raabta), and strong performances to hold your attention. The film underperformed at the box-office but deserves a watch for all the spy movie lovers. It is available on Amazon Prime.
ALSO READ: 10 Hindi romantic movies on Amazon Prime that celebrate love: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to Veer-Zaara
Star
Cillian Murphy
NET Worth: ~ 40.3 MN USD (RS 333 cr)
Cillian Murphy dropped some Irish F-bombs at the Golden Globes last night. The actor's statement, "I'm the luckiest fucking man alive" was the one that was censored from the show on grounds of profanity. Did Cillian drop the F-bomb?Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more