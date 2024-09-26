Inside Out 2 Hindi OTT Release: Want to hear Ananya Panday’s voice as Riley? Here’s when and where you can watch it

Ananya Panday worked in a couple of big-screen movies and then moved on to make her debut with Call Me Bae. While she is enjoying the positive review of her TV series, she has also added another feather to her cap by lending her voice to the character Riley in the Hindi version of the upcoming animated film Inside Out 2. If you’re excited to hear the Indian actor’s voice in the American movie, then rejoice as it is now streaming on Disney + Hotstar.

In a collaborative post, Ananya Panday and Disney+ Hotstar announced that Inside Out 2 is not streaming on their platform. They also attached a teaser of the movie, which will take the audience on an emotional roller coaster ride. The caption read, “Just when you thought it couldn’t get cooler... Meet @ananyapanday, voice of Riley in Hindi! #InsideOut2 now streaming on #DisneyPlusHotstar in Hindi.”

Take a look:

As soon as the post hit social media, the Dream Girl 2 star’s mother, Bhavana Pandey, took to the comments and dropped love-struck emojis. She was joined by several fans of the actress who were impressed by the way she is progressing in her career. A user penned, “I will watch inside out 2 only for Ananya,” while another opined, “Ann u give us so many reasons to be proud of you. great work!”

An emotional admirer stated, “Idk if you will read this message or not, but honestly, I'm so proud of you seeing you grow from SOTY2. Remember every day is a new start.” Another one also pointed out, “Omgg Ananya you're doing so well these days!! I'm so happy to see you grow.” Someone also commented, “Ananya is the new big thing! Not the next, but current big thing!!!”

Well, this is definitely something her fans will enjoy watching. Meanwhile, on the work front, she is also waiting for the release of her upcoming movie, CTRL. Penned and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Avinash Sampath, the thriller also stars Vihaan Samat. On September 25, the trailer of the gripping entertainer was dropped. Well, it is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on October 4, 2024. Are you excited?

