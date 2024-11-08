Ishaan Khatter loses cool, says ‘band kar do yaar’ to paparazzi as they click him with GF Chandni Bainz; WATCH

Ishaan Khatter and his rumored girlfriend Chandni Bainz were spotted together in Bandra on the evening of November 7. As the paparazzi snapped their pictures, the usually calm Dhadak star couldn't hide his frustration at being followed. Irritated, he asked them to take his photos and leave, clearly uncomfortable with the attention.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Thursday evening, Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz are seen strolling down a street together. Ishaan keeps it casual in a blue shirt, white pants, and matching sneakers, holding a bouquet of flowers, while Chandni opts for a chic yet understated vibe in a blue-and-white printed summer dress, paired with a white handbag.

Clearly bemused by the paparazzi’s timely appearance, the actor asks, “Aap se ek sawal hai. Aap log kuch tracker lagate ho kya? Wakai puch rahe hai. Staged lagta hai na ye sab normally. Kaha se aa gaye aap log?” (I have a question for you. Do you guys use some kind of tracker? I'm genuinely asking. This all seems staged, right? Where did you all come from?).

Later, he was seen politely asking the paparazzi not to take photos of his girlfriend, saying, "Band kar do yaar, please. Aap log meri photo le lo aur chale jao, please." (Please stop it. Just click my pics and go please). His request reflected his efforts to shield Chandni from the media spotlight and we loved it.

For those unfamiliar, Ishaan’s rumored girlfriend, Chandni Bainz, is a model from Kuala Lumpur who has since relocated to Mumbai. She has experience in acting and has hosted various events in Malaysia.

Known for keeping his personal life under wraps, he has not publicly confirmed their relationship, nor does he share any photos of her on social media, maintaining a low profile when it comes to his private affairs.

In a recent interview with The Dirty Magazine, Ishaan Khatter confirmed that he's no longer single, though he chose to keep the identity of his girlfriend under wraps.

When asked about his decision to keep his relationship private, the actor explained, "I've been in a relationship with someone who is not as established as me so I'm very aware of how it affects the women I’m with."

On the work front, Ishaan earned acclaim for his performance in Netflix's The Perfect Couple, where he played the role of the groom’s best friend alongside a stellar cast that included Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, and Eve Hewson.

The series, based on the bestselling novel by Elin Hilderbrand, has garnered attention for its intriguing storyline and talented ensemble. Next, Ishaan will be seen in the upcoming Netflix series The Royals, where he is expected to showcase his versatility in a new role.

