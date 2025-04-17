Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 8: Sunny Deol's movie maintains average run; awaits Good Friday

Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 8: Starring Sunny Deol, Jaat was released on April 10, 2025. It marks his comeback to theaters after two years since Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. Also featuring Randeep Hooda, the latest actioner has moved past its first week. On Day 8, it has maintained an average run while waiting for the arrival of the Good Friday weekend.

Jaat, which is co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, ended its first week with a net collection of Rs 55.75 crore. It has now entered the second extended weekend.

Going by the morning trends, on Day 8, the action drama is expected to witness a customary drop of 10 percent from what it earned on the seventh day at the box office. Yesterday, Gopichand Malineni's directorial collected Rs 4 crore net business.

Jaat is all set to welcome Good Friday on April 18. It is expected to receive better footfall on the occasion. However, the Sunny Deol-starrer will also have to compete with Kesari Chapter 2, which is releasing on the same date. The recently released actioner is likely to lose screens after the arrival of Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie.

Also starring Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan, the Kesari sequel is targeting an opening of Rs 7 crore at the box office.

Coming back to Jaat, it also stars Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Ramya Krishnan in key roles. The action drama has received mixed responses from cinephiles.

While a section of the audience has praised Sunny Deol's powerful performance in Jaat, some of them were disappointed with the second half of the film. Moreover, there was no lead heroine or chartbuster songs in the movie, which would have attracted the cinegoers.

Jaat in cinemas

Jaat is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Sunny Deol starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

