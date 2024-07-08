5 Jackie Shroff and Salman Khan movies to enjoy this week

Jackie Shroff and Salman Khan are two gems of the Indian film industry. They have succeeded in creating a rich filmography that boasts scores of movies across genres. While they have worked with several acclaimed B-town stars and filmmakers, there are only a handful of Jackie Shroff and Salman Khan movies in which they have starred together.

As we looked back at their line of work, we found a handful of movies, and here’s a list of the same.

Here are 5 Jackie Shroff and Salman Khan movies that pack a punch:

1. Bandhan

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Rambha, Ashwini Bhave, Shweta Menon, and Shakti Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 4.8/10

Director: K. Murali Mohana Rao, Rajesh Malik

Release year: 1998

Genre: Action/Drama/Romance

Where to watch: Prime Video

In this Jackie Shroff and Salman Khan movie, the former plays the role of a respectable Thakur Suraj Pratap, while the latter is the brother of an impoverished woman whom Thakur marries. Greedy of the wealth that the wealthy man possesses, an unscrupulous guy frames both the actors and breaks their strong bond apart.

But his greed makes him attempt some criminal activities, because of which he is finally put behind bars. In the end, two lovebirds unite while the lead actors join forces to protect their family and stay strong together in Bandhan movie, featuring Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff.

2. Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Mohnish Behl, Rani Mukerji, Raveena Tandon, and Pooja Batra

IMDB Rating: 4.4/10

Director: K. Murali Mohana Rao

Release year: 2000

Genre: Comedy/Drama/Musical

Where to watch: Prime Video

We’re sure most cinephiles might have enjoyed watching this light-hearted drama, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye. But if you haven’t, here’s a brief overview of what happens in the K. Murali Mohana Rao directorial movie, which is an Indian adaptation of the American film The Wedding Singer.

Salman Khan plays his famous character Prem in it, while Jackie Shroff is seen as Tiger. It tells a twisted tale of lovers who are almost about to marry each other but because of some avoidable situations, they end up parting ways. After a complicated journey to find love again, Prem eventually reunites with the woman he loves, making everyone happy again.

3. Kyon Ki

Cast: Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Suniel Shetty, Rimi Sen, Om Puri

IMDB Rating: 5.5/10

Director: Priyadarshan

Release year: 2005

Genre: Drama/Romance

Where to watch: Prime Video

As popular as the film Kyon Ki was back in the day, its soundtrack also topped the chart, especially the song Kyon Ki Itna Pyar. In this Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff movie, a young, kind-hearted woman falls in love with an insane patient who came to her asylum for treatment. After learning about their love affair, her doctor's father lobotomizes him.

Realizing that his life will be miserable from here on, Sunil (played by Jackie Shroff) kills him, leaving the woman heartbroken. Unable to handle the shock of losing her loser, she becomes insane and is admitted to her father’s hospital.

4. Veer

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, Zareen Khan, and Sohail Khan

IMDB Rating: 4.6/10

Director: Anil Sharma

Release year: 2010

Genre: Action/Adventure/Drama

Where to watch: Jio Cinema, Prime Video

Next up on this list of Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff movies is Veer. It is a tale about a valiant soldier who is determined to seek revenge on Gyanendra Singh (played by Jackie Shroff) and the British. He is joined by his son, Veer Pratap Singh (played by Salman Khan in a dual role), who falls in love with Princess Yashodhara Singh, who is the daughter of the evil Gyanendra.

While he has a soft corner for the young woman, the man who returned from Britain after getting educated is responsible for the killing of her brother. In a brawl between the rivals, both actors are killed. What happened to the princess? Well, for that, you need to watch the movie!

5. Bharat

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, and Sunil Grover

IMDB Rating: 4.7/10

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Release year: 2019

Genre: Action/Drama

Where to watch: Prime Video

This is another power-packed Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff movie. Bharat is about a young boy who promises his dying father to care for and protect his family at any cost.

Apart from these, another Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff movie that is worth watching is the 2021 action thriller film Radhe. Directed by Prabhu Deva and bankrolled by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri, it’s a remake of the 2017 South Korean film The Outlaws with Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Shroff in pivotal roles.

Do you want to see Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff star in more films together? Let us know in the comments below.

