Jaideep Ahlawat calls himself Jewel Thief co-star Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s ‘family member’ for this interesting reason; find out

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has etched his name in the industry with his versatility and his impeccable acting skills. He is currently grabbing headlines for his upcoming film with Saif Ali Khan titled Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins. Recently, he called himself a ‘family member’ of Saif and Kareena Kapoor as he has worked with both.

For the unversed, Jaideep Ahlawat shared the screen with Kareena in Jaane Jaan.

In an interview with Mid-day, Jaideep Ahlawat said, “Ab main family member kaha jaa sakta hoon.” (Now, I can be called as a family member). He further talked about Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s working style as actors and said, “As actors, they are slightly different.”

He added that his film Jaane Jaan with Kareena was ‘quite serious’ and hence her preparation for the role was different from Saif. The actor also noted an interesting similarity between the beloved couple and said that despite being such huge celebs, they never ‘intimidate’ co-stars with their stardom.

Meanwhile, Jaideep Ahlawat is gearing up for the release of the much-awaited film Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins. It is all set to release on Netflix on April 25, 2025. The film also features a star-studded cast including Saif Ali Khan, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor.

It is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal. Bankrolled by Fighter director Siddharth Anand, the film revolves around Jaideep and Saif’s characters who team up to steal the Red Sun, Africa’s most expensive diamond.

The first track from Jewel Thief, titled Jaadu, is out and Jaideep is seen showcasing his dancing skills in the song surprising his fans and audiences.

He recently opened up about dancing on Jewel Thief's song to Mid-day and revealed that producers Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand had no idea about his interest in dancing. He shared that when he was asked to do so, he told them, “I can manage this much dance.” Jaideep also added that though he knew he can dance in films and series he never got a chance to.

