Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins Trailer OUT: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat’s partnership to cat-and-mouse game with Kunal Kapoor; 3 gripping highlights

The countdown to the release of Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins has begun. The trailer of the Netflix film has now been unveiled, and it has three gripping highlights. The trailer showcases Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat’s partnership as well as the latter’s cat-and-mouse game with Kunal Kapoor.

Today, April 14, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins shared the trailer across digital platforms. It is packed with action sequences, high-octane drama, stunning locations, stylish songs, and more.

3 highlights to make you look forward to Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins

1. Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat teaming up for the high-stakes heist

The 2-minute, 13-second trailer begins with Jaideep Ahlawat talking about the Red Sun, Africa’s most precious diamond. As the diamond is coming to Mumbai, he calls up Saif Ali Khan to help him steal it.

2. Nikita Dutta’s mysterious story

Nikita Dutta is introduced as the wife of Jaideep’s character. Saif is seen questioning her about the reason she married him.

3. Kunal Kapoor chasing Saif Ali Khan

Kunal Kapoor portrays the role of a police officer who wants to catch Saif at any cost.

Watch the full trailer here!

The caption of the trailer read, "A perfect crime. A thief who's impossible to find. Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta star in a high-stakes, around-the-world heist film."

Netizens were impressed by the trailer and showcased their appreciation in the comments section. One person said, "Saif giving some his Race series vibe in this trailer," while another wrote, "I'm very happy to see that after a long time Saif Ali Khan is playing the lead role and Jaideep Ahlawat is on top notch as always."

A comment read, "This movie is gonna be wild! Saif, Jaideep, Kunal, and Nikita in one global heist? Count me in!" Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and fire emojis.

Producer Siddharth Anand's Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal. It arrives on Netflix on April 25, 2025.

