The Family Man: When Priyamani aka Suchi talked about receiving hate online for 'cheating' Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant in show

Actor Priyamani once addressed the hate comments she received from fans who were upset with how her character, Suchi, treated her husband, Srikant Tiwari, portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee, in The Family Man season 2. The show reportedly suggests that Suchi had an affair with her coworker, Arvind, played by Sharad Kelkar, which led to the backlash over social media.

In an interview, Priyamani expressed that it was unfair for fans to target her over the actions of a fictional character, especially following the release of season two of The Family Man, which premiered on Amazon Prime on June 4, 2021.

Asked if she received any hate after the first season, Priyamani told journalist Puja Talwar in Hindi, "Not season one so much, but I got a lot of hate after season two. Almost every day, whatever post I put out on social media, the first thing everybody says is, 'you shouldn't have betrayed Srikant', 'you shouldn't have done this to Srikant', 'why did you stab Srikant in the back?'"

The Maidaan actress went on to say that while she laughs it off, she believes she must have done something right for people to comment in such a manner.

Priyamani also mentioned hearing that, whether true or not, Suchi had become one of the most disliked characters in the web series world after season two. According to her, this suggests she must have played the character well for people to feel that strongly about it.

The Jawan actress shared that she had spoken to creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK about the situation and had considered addressing the issue publicly. However, she ultimately decided against it.

The mystery surrounding the "Lonavala mein kya hua" (What happened in Lonavala) incident remains unresolved, even after the second season. This plot point revolves around a work trip that Suchi took with Arvind, where it is suggested that something occurred between them. Raj and DK have stated that they do not want the audience to know what happened between Suchi and Arvind until Srikant is informed about it.

Meanwhile, the new season of The Family Man is reportedly rolling out this year only.

