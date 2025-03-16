Janhvi Kapoor expresses disgust over Vadodara car incident that claimed woman’s life; ‘sick to my stomach…’

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death and accidents, which may be distressing for some readers.

Janhvi Kapoor has voiced her deep concern over the car accident in Vadodara, where a young law student, Rakshit Chaurasia, allegedly rammed his car into several two-wheelers, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to multiple individuals. The heartbreaking incident, which occurred on March 13, 2025, is believed to have been caused by drunk driving. The deceased, who was on a scooter at the time, tragically lost her life, while the injured were immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Taking to her Instagram story, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “This is appalling and enraging. Sick to my stomach about anyone thinking this kind of behaviour is something they can get away with. Intoxicated or not."

Chaurasia, after arrest, refuted allegations of being under the influence during the accident. He stated that he was driving at a speed of 50 km/h when he lost control of the vehicle, which resulted in the crash.

In an interview with ANI, the law student recounted the incident, stating, “We were going ahead of the scooty, we were turning right and there was a pothole on the road. There was a scooty and a car while we were turning right… The car slightly touched the other vehicle and the airbag opened suddenly, our vision was hampered and the car went out of control."

Chaurasia maintained that he had not been at a party but was returning from a Holika Dahan celebration when the accident occurred. Expressing deep regret, he stated that he wished to meet the victim’s family and personally apologize, though he acknowledged that "sorry" felt inadequate in the face of such a tragic incident.

Advertisement

However, eyewitnesses presented a contrasting account. Some alleged that Chaurasia seemed intoxicated and was heard shouting, “Another round,” before repeatedly calling out a girl’s name, “Nikita, Nikita.” Moments later, he reportedly shifted to chanting “Om Namah Shivay.”

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has an exciting slate of upcoming projects. She is set to star alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the cross-cultural romance Param Sundari. Additionally, she will reunite with Varun Dhawan for the rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The actress has been actively shooting for both films.