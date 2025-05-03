Janhvi Kapoor’s BF Shikhar Pahariya stands like a strong pillar for her and sister Khushi Kapoor at grandmother Nirmal Kapoor’s funeral

Trigger Warning: This article mentions the death of an individual.

Anil Kapoor’s mother, Nirmal Kapoor, passed away at the age of 90 after being admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai due to age-related health issues. Her funeral was held today, with close family members and friends in attendance, including granddaughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi’s boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, was also present, being their pillar of support during this tough time.

Advertisement

In a video, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, visibly emotional, are seen walking holding hands. It also showed Shikhar Pahariya as he walked alongside them. Despite having an injured arm in a cast, Shikhar stayed close, offering support to the sisters during their time of grief.

Another video also showcased Shikhar walking behind Janhvi Kapoor to offer her silent support.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and several others also attended the funeral to pay their last respects.

Apart from them, celebrities like Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher, and others also arrived to bid a final farewell to Nirmal Kapoor.

For the unversed, Nirmal Kapoor tied the knot with the late veteran producer Surinder Kapoor. They had four children—Anil, Reena, Boney, and Sanjay Kapoor. She is also the grandmother to some well-known Bollywood celebs such as Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor, and more.

Advertisement

Just a few days back, the Kapoor family celebrated Nirmal Kapoor’s 90th birthday. Anil Kapoor took to social media and shared old photos and wrote, “90 years of love, strength, and endless sacrifices. Your presence fills our lives with joy and positivity every day. Blessed to be your child. Happy birthday, Mummy.”

May the Kapoor family find strength and solace in this time of grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor's mom Nirmal Kapoor's funeral: Emotional Janhvi Kapoor, injured Shikhar Pahariya, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and others pay their respects