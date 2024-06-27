Jatt & Juliet 3 Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa led film is forgettable part of an unforgettable franchise

Name: Jatt & Juliet 3

Director: Jagdeep Sidhu

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Jasmin Bajwa, Rana Ranbir, BN Sharma

Rating: 2

Plot:

Fateh Singh (Diljit Dosanjh), a Punjab police constable wants to get rich quickly by marrying a senior colleague, Pooja (Neeru Bajwa). With his charm, he manages to woo her but soon realizes that she may not be the shortcut to his dream life because of her no-corruption attitude.

Soon, Fateh & Pooja go to England for an important task where he crosses paths with a girl who is connected to his past. The entry of a new girl adds more complications to their new relationship, but will they be able to survive it?

What works for Jatt & Juliet 3?

The comedy may not be as impactful as the first two parts, but it works to a large extent in the first half. The meme references are entertaining, especially for the social media-savvy audience.

The nostalgia factor related to Fateh and Pooja also keeps you glued to the screen and the chemistry between Diljit Dosanjh, and Neeru Bajwa often brings smiles to your faces.

What doesn't work for Jatt & Juliet 3?

After a fairly entertaining first half, you expect the film to pick up. However, it dips miserably and keeps on looking for ground till the end. The USP of the Jatt & Juliet franchise has always been its out-and-out comedy, but the 2nd half focuses a lot on drama.

What makes things worse for the film is that neither comedy nor drama works at this point because of confused writing. Diljit and Neeru try to save the film with their performances but they can only do so much.

Moreover, romance and music never have the impact they need to have. The bond between Fateh & Pooja never reaches a point where it makes you root for them. Even during the conflict, you never feel their pain because of weak writing. Diljit's monologue adds to the woes because it's poorly written. Also, it could've been easily a part of any other Punjabi film except Jatt & Juliet 3.

By the time, the climax of the film comes it gets so unbearable that you just want the film to end. Of course, a good ending might have helped it a little but again it's a big letdown compared to what we saw in the first two parts. If we see technically, the editing of the film is one of the weakest parts. It's unbelievable that a mainstream film like Jatt & Juliet 3 has visible cuts between the takes.

Performances in Jatt & Juliet 3

No one can play Fateh Singh like Diljit Dosanjh because the character traits demand an actor to be innocent, wicked, funny, romantic, and slightly emotional at the same time. Diljit plays the character to the gallery and thoroughly impresses you. At times you feel he's getting into the zone of overacting because of the character's demand, but he does it so well that you don't mind it.

It's a mystery how Neeru Bajwa continues to look so breathtaking on the big screen even after 2 decades of her Punjabi film career. She literally lights up the screen with her magnetic screen presence and her performance enhances the impact even more.

Jasmin Bajwa is fine. Rana Ranbir's Shampy was never funny and it gets even more irritating now. A talented actor like him deserves a better character. Same for BN Sharma. Pakistani actors Akram Udas and Nasir Chinyoti are wasted.

Jagdeep Sidhu is one of the fine writers and directors of the Punjabi film industry but his attempt to recreate the world of Jatt & Juliet has been mostly disappointing. The first two parts of the franchise were directed by Anurag Singh and his presence is sorely missed.

Final Verdict

Jatt & Juliet 3 is a nightmare if you have grown up watching the first two films.

