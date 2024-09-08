Jigra Teaser: Director Vasan Bala calls Alia Bhatt ‘superstar’, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and more share excitement

Alia Bhatt is just a month away from taking up the mission of saving her ‘Jigra’ Vedang Raina and we cannot wait. The teaser of this Vasan Bala directorial was released earlier today (September 8th) and a sea of reactions has started pouring in. Under the comment section of the teaser and on personal Instagram stories, several celebrities have congratulated Alia and Vedang for their upcoming emotional ride.

Director Vasan was quick to drop ‘Superstar’ for Alia followed by a story where he wrote, “Superstar Alia Bhatt in and as Satya”. In another story, he penned a note for producer Karan Johar and wrote, “Can’t thank you enough for sending that Kachcha Pukka email to Alia. I didn’t know if I was prepared… you knew I was.”

Khushi Kapoor who is rumoured to be dating Vedang reshared the teaser in her story and wrote, ‘cannot wait’. Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor also couldn’t contain their excitement. Varun Dhawan took to the comment section and wrote, “Superbbb (fire and red heart emojis)”. Ananya Panday commented, “Oh my god (red heart emoji) goosebumps”. Karan Johar in his comment wrote, “Here we go ……. Ulti ginti shuru (red heart emoji).”

Several netizens also took to the comment section and shared their thoughts on the Jigra teaser as well. One user commented, “The Alia Bhatt cinema is so back! (fire emoji)”. Another added, “Vasan Bala has created magic, oh the bond between you two.” The third added, “Alia Bhatt with another unconventional film and stellar performance. Hands down one of the best trailers I watched in recent times. Alia, you are truly the gift to Indian cinema. can’t wait to watch this epic film on a big screen.”

Jointly is being produced by Alia’s home-grown production house Eternal Sunshine Productions banner in association with Dharma Productions. Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra are co-producing this slice-of-life, high-on-emotion drama which will hit the theatres on October 11 this year. This will be Vedang’s big screen debut after his first digital outing with The Archies.

Alia, in her kitty next, has YRF’s Alpha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.

