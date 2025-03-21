EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham confirms his collaboration with Rohit Shetty for a ‘banger that will blow people apart'

There have been speculations about John Abraham joining hands with hit-maker Rohit Shetty. The potential collaboration between the actor and director, who come from two different schools of film genres, has already left fans excited. Now, The Diplomat actor has not only confirmed the collaboration but also heightened the anticipation by hailing it as a "banger."

While speaking exclusively with Pinkvilla, John Abraham was asked if he was teaming up with Rohit Shetty . In response, the actor shared, "We've spoken. I'll be very honest with you—I'm very, very excited to work with him because we've been wanting to do something together. We've spoken quite often, so I hope something very productive comes up really soon. That would be great."

He further added that the subject they are discussing is expected to win over audiences. In his words, "The subject we're talking about is a banger that'll blow people away. It's not just about two people collaborating; it's also about the subject, and that's unbelievable. So we hope something good comes from it," he said. He also expressed hope for something fruitful regarding the prequel to his character, Jim, from Shah Rukh Khan ’s Pathaan.

Having said that, John clarified that he is patient with his work, expressing, "I don't mind waiting in the wings until I get something good. But yeah, I want to do something funny, something really lighthearted yet interesting. I want to curate it—it should be well-written."

During the conversation, John also dropped hints about making a sequel to one of his beloved comedy films, Garam Masala or Desi Boyz, co-starring Akshay Kumar .

"Yes, we are very excited about making either or both of those films happen because they'll be fun. For me, working with Akshay is like going on a holiday. He’s a nice bloke, so we’ll have a good time," he said.