Kalki 2898 AD: Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma lauds Amitabh Bachchan's performance; 'fans will get mad after watching...'

With his towering performance in Kalki 2898 AD, Amitabh Bachchan has again proved why he's called the megastar of Bollywood. The Nag Ashwin directorial mythological sci-fi film features Big B in the role of Ahswatthama, and people have been going crazy about it ever since its release on June 27.

Gadar 2 director, Anil Sharma has now praised the film while sending good wishes to the whole team. The filmmaker especially commended the performance of Big B.

Anil Sharma showers praise over Amitabh Bachchan's performance in Kalki 2898 AD

Anil Sharma took to X (formerly Twitter) and praised Kalki 2898 AD, calling it the "blockbuster of 2024." His tweet read as saying, "Congratulations to entire team of #Kalki28989AD #prabhas @ikamalhaasan @deepikapadukone for a blockbuster of 2024"

Further singing praises of Amitabh Bachchan, he said that his action will be a treat for all the fans. "loved @SrBachchan sir ... his fans will get mad after watching his action n powerful avtar after many many years which they used to watch in 80’s n 90’s .. very happy for prabhas fans also," read a part of his tweet.

Amitabh Bachchan on Kalki 2898 AD

Earlier, while speaking during the first episode of The Kalki Chronicles, Big B spilled beans about the mega project and said that the fact that we can mix mythology with something futuristic is unique and very intelligent. He also called the film pure quality content and said that by the end of it, "you will actually believe what you saw.”

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is a highly ambitious pan-India project starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead along with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The sci-fi film set in a dystopian time is based on Hindu scriptures and begins 6000 years after the Mahabharata.

Kalki 2898 AD ends on a cliffhanger, making everyone wonder about what's next. With this, the makers have announced the second part of the film.

