Kalki 2898 AD Opening Day Box Office Trends: Prabhas, Deepika film headed to emerge biggest opener of 2024 in Hindi

The Nag Ashwin directed Kalki 2898 AD has taken a good start at the box office in Hindi as early trends indicate first day business in the range of Rs 21.00 to 23.00 crore. The Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer is aiming to emerge the biggest opener of the year in Hindi, surpassing the previous best, Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and DP in lead roles.

Kalki ready to emerge #1 opener of 2024 in Hindi

The final figures would depend on how the film fares in the night shows, as there will be some impact due to the India vs England Semi Final Game, though the trends till 6 PM shows have more or less locked a Rs 20 crore start. The film has done good business all across the board – be it multiplexes or the single screens – with PVRInox and Cinepolis aiming to hit Rs 10 crore on the opening day.

The early talks are on the positive side, though there are some complains with the first half from the reviewers and the cine-goers. The trend over the next 3-days will give us an insight on the trend of Kalki 2898 AD in the long run. The target for this Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer will be to hit the Rs 90 crore mark in Hindi through the 4-day extended weekend, with Sunday getting close to the Rs 30 crore mark. A near century through the weekend will spell a positive sign for Kalki as that could indicate a positive word of mouth among the audiences.

Advertisement

Kalki breaches the tier 2 and tier 3 centres on day one

These are early estimates based on the trends and the actuals could go a little higher, however, all in all, it’s a good start for Kalki 2898 AD all across the board in the Hindi markets. Despite the sci-fi genre, the film has managed to breach the tier 2 and tier 3 centres, which has got a lot to do with the star-cast. Now, if the content resonates with the masses, they could give the film a long run as it’s an introduction to an altogether new world, meant to be experienced on the big screen. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kalki 2898 AD: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's son Akira snapped at theater in stylish Kalki hoodie with mother Renu Desai