Karan Johar Birthday: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and more celebs shower love on director

Today, May 25, 2024, marks Karan Johar's 52nd birthday, and he's truly a jack-of-all-trades in showbiz. From directing, writing, and producing to trying his hand at costume design and acting, Karan has done it all. Let's celebrate his special day by checking out the heartfelt birthday wishes he received from his beloved industry friends.

Karan Johar receives heartfelt birthday wishes from Industry friends

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared two unseen pictures to wish Karan on his birthday. In the first picture, Kareena wrote, 'On your birthday, I am giving you two tickets to Legoland, You and me. That's how much I love you... Happy Birthday my Kjo.' In the second picture, Karan can be seen posing with Bebo. She wrote, 'There is no one like you, love you forever.'

Alia Bhatt

Taking to Instagram Stories, Alia Bhatt shared an unseen picture from her Haldi ceremony. She wished Karan Johar and wrote, 'Happy birthday to the most loving, generous, and pure soul... my K! No words are enough to tell you how much I love you.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani took to Instagram Stories and shared a fun video to wish Karan Johar. She wrote, 'Happy Happy Birthday Karan, Love You Loads. Gifting you your very own statue.'

Sidharth Malhotra also shared a heartfelt wish for KJo. He wrote, 'Happy Birthday, Karan Johar. Wishing you a year filled with love and excellent health. Big Hug.'

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram Stories and shared a unique birthday wish for Johar. He wrote, 'May you have all the Khushi in your life with no gham, and only Good Newwz and happiness around. Tum yun he Jug Jugg Jeeyo hamare filmon ke Shershaah. Happiest birthday, Karan Johar.'

Rakul Preet Singh

Taking to Instagram Stories, Rakul Preet Singh penned a sweet birthday wish for Karan. She wrote, 'To the man who weaves magic on the silver screen and beyond, Happy birthday Karan. May your day be as blockbuster as your movies! Cheers to more cinematic brilliance.'

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt post accompanied by unseen pictures with Karan Johar. She wrote, 'Happppy happy Birthday Karan Johar! Love and success Forever and Everrr! ♥️ May we always be '18 till we fly'!!!

Varun Dhawan

Taking to Instagram stories, Varun Dhawan shared an unseen picture with Karan and Yash. He wrote, "Karannnn ur the funniest most intelligent human being i know with the largest heart. Love you always, no conditions apply."

Rohit Shetty

Taking to Instagram stories, Rohit Shetty shared an unseen picture with Karan Johar to wish him on his special day.

On his birthday, Karan Johar announced his latest untitled project. Karan's next project is a sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The film is slated to premiere on May 31, 2024.

He will also produce an action-comedy featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan. The film will also be produced by Karan Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. Karan and Guneet are uniting once again for their third theatrical collaboration. The film, yet to be named, will be directed by Aakash Kaushik.

