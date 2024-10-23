Karan Johar’s web series for Netflix based on aviation industry gets a title; 3 actresses to come on board?

Karan Johar returned to the director’s chair in 2023 with his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He is now gearing up to direct his first web series for Netflix. The show is reportedly set against the backdrop of the aviation industry and has now received a title: Jet Set Go. It has been revealed that 3 actresses are set to come on board.

According to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar’s debut web series, titled Jet Set Go, will start filming in February 2025. It will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule. The portal’s source revealed, “3 actresses from the Indian film industry will come on board the web show.”

The source added that the series' subject is close to the filmmaker’s heart and will be a family entertainer.

Earlier in September 2024, Pinkvilla was the first to break the news about Karan Johar directing a big-budget series for Netflix. A source close to the development stated, “After collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Heeramandi, this Karan Johar directorial is the next marquee project in Netflix's repertoire. Karan will be the showrunner for this web series. The script is locked, and the vision is to take it on the floors in the first quarter of 2025.”

The source further said, “Being a Karan Johar show, the web series is considered to be Netflix's most ambitious upcoming project. It will be shot throughout 2025 and is set to stream in 2026.”

Karan is also preparing for his next directorial movie, which is set to be a massive action entertainer.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Adar Poonawalla's Serene Productions has entered into a binding agreement to invest Rs 1000 crore in Karan’s production company, Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment. Serene Productions will acquire a 50% stake in Dharma, while Karan will retain the other half. The aim of this alliance is to create content for a global audience.

Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla even posed together for the paparazzi at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash, which was held on October 22, 2024.

