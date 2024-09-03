The Buckingham Murders Trailer Launch: Does Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character Jas have ‘Bathinda wali Sikhni’ Geet's traits from Jab We Met?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently looking forward to the release of her film The Buckingham Murders. She is playing Jasmeet Bhamra, a detective. One of Kareena’s most popular portrayals is her character Geet, the ‘Bathinda wali Sikhni’ from Jab We Met. During the trailer launch of her upcoming movie, the actress revealed if Jas and Geet share similar traits.

Today, September 3, 2024, the team of The Buckingham Murders came together for an event in Mumbai to launch the trailer. During the event, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked whether her character Jas had any of Geet's traits, since they were both Sardarnis.

In response, Kareena said that she didn’t feel so as Jab We Met was a completely different movie. She stated, “It doesn't matter if you're playing the same authenticity of a religion, like if I am a Sikhni, it doesn't mean that I’m going to be Bathinda wali Sikhni. I should also be able to play the detective Jas Bhamra.” Kareena believed that it was the actor’s responsibility to showcase different parts.

Comparing another two characters from her movies, Kareena added, “Like I’ve played a pr*stitute in Chameli but at the same time in Talaash. But if you put both of them together they're completely different.” Similarly, she thought that Jas was also a very different character.

Meanwhile, the 2-minute, 34-second trailer of The Buckingham Murders offers a glimpse into the plot of the gripping thriller. It follows a crime investigation by Detective Bhamra, who cannot trust anyone around her. Check it out here!

The cast of the film includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Assad Raja, Prabhleen Sandhu, Sanjeev Mehra, Adwoa Akoto, and Zain Hussain. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the movie is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor. Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker have penned the screenplay.

The Buckingham Murders is set to hit the cinemas on September 13, 2024. It will mark Kareena’s second release this year after the heist comedy Crew, in which she shared the screen with actresses Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

