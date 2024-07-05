Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others are all hearts as Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s YRF Spy Universe movie Alpha begins filming

Friday started on a great note for all the Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and YRF fans as the Spy Universe film has finally begun filming. Ever since it was announced that Yash Raj Films Spy Universe will see these two actresses sharing the screen space in an action-packed film, fans have been jumping with joy. And now that the title of the film has been announced as Alpha, they cannot keep calm. Apart from the fans, many BTown celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and others react.

Bollywood reacts to Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s YRF Spy Universe film title announcement video

On July 5, YRF took to their social media handle to share a video of the title announcement of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Spy Universe film. The title given to the film is Alpha and the video has already gotten the excitement levels of all the fans a notch higher.

The moment this video dropped; fans took to the comments section to shower a lot of love. Many celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha, Shweta Bachchan, Huma Qureshi, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, and more liked the post. Sister Shaheen Bhatt took to the comments section and wrote, “LET’S GO”. Pashmina Roshan, Vedang Raina, and Anil Kapoor dropped several fire emojis. Navya Nanda dropped a red heart emoji.

Check it out: