Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others are all hearts as Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s YRF Spy Universe movie Alpha begins filming

Bollywood celebrities have showered love on Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Spy Universe film's title announcement video.

By Prerna Verma
Published on Jul 05, 2024  |  02:40 PM IST |  328
Picture credit: Pinkvilla
Kareena, Vicky and others react as Alia, Sharvari begin filming YRF Spy Universe's Alpha

Friday started on a great note for all the Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and YRF fans as the Spy Universe film has finally begun filming. Ever since it was announced that Yash Raj Films Spy Universe will see these two actresses sharing the screen space in an action-packed film, fans have been jumping with joy. And now that the title of the film has been announced as Alpha, they cannot keep calm. Apart from the fans, many BTown celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and others react.

Bollywood reacts to Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s YRF Spy Universe film title announcement video

On July 5, YRF took to their social media handle to share a video of the title announcement of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Spy Universe film. The title given to the film is Alpha and the video has already gotten the excitement levels of all the fans a notch higher.

The moment this video dropped; fans took to the comments section to shower a lot of love. Many celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha, Shweta Bachchan, Huma Qureshi, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, and more liked the post. Sister Shaheen Bhatt took to the comments section and wrote, “LET’S GO”. Pashmina Roshan, Vedang Raina, and Anil Kapoor dropped several fire emojis. Navya Nanda dropped a red heart emoji.

Check it out:

Kareena, Vicky and others react as Alia, Sharvari begin filming YRF Spy Universe's Alpha

Kareena, Vicky and others react as Alia, Sharvari begin filming YRF Spy Universe's Alpha

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Prerna Verma

Prerna Verma loves the magical world of cinema, so much so that she turned it into a profession! A

...

Credits: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles