Kareena Kapoor's reaction to Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan song has our attention; don't miss Sara, Janhvi cheering for siblings

Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his highly anticipated Bollywood debut. He will be seen alongside Khushi Kapoor in the recently announced movie Nadaaniyan. Ishq Mein, the first song from the romantic comedy, has been unveiled. It received a lot of love from the lead pair’s family members, including Kareena Kapoor Khan. Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor couldn’t stop cheering for their siblings.

Today, February 4, 2025, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Stories and shared the song Ishq Mein from Nadaaniyan. Tagging Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Shauna Gautam, and Karan Johar, Kareena conveyed her love with a red heart emoji.

Ibrahim’s sister Sara Ali Khan couldn’t contain her excitement. Resharing the song in her Stories, she wrote, “My Brothers Pehla Gaana, Ab tere magic ka Zamana (My brother’s first song, now it’s time for your magic). I always said the best in the family is yet to come.”

Sara added, “@shaunagautam too excited for your debut my love. And @khushikapoor can't wait to watch you in all your beauty and glory. And from my debut to the brother's- @jehanhanda on a roll.”

In another story, the Kedarnath actress posted a still of Ibrahim and Khushi from the song and exclaimed, “Watch these 2 kill it. Brother I just love your ease and swag yaar.”

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan’s stories for Nadaaniyan song:

Janhvi Kapoor, who has been her sister Khushi Kapoor’s constant cheerleader, reacted to the song by saying, “How cute (red heart emojis).” She even reposted a fan-made collage of Khushi’s looks from the track and called her “The prettiest princess.”

Janhvi Kapoor’s story for Nadaaniyan song:

Ishq Mein is a romantic number composed by Sachin-Jigar and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It is sung by Sachet Tandon, Asees Kaur, and Sachin-Jigar.

Nadaaniyan is a Dharmatic Entertainment Production. It is directed by Shauna Gautam, who assisted Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. It is scheduled to arrive on Netflix, but the release date is yet to be announced.