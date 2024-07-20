Karisma Kapoor enjoys strolling with sister Kareena and daughter Samaira during their summer vacay; see PIC

Karisma Kapoor, who is one of the most celebrated actresses from the 1990s to early 2000s, was recently seen in a murder mystery thriller film, Murder Mubarak earlier this year. Apart from her professional front, the popular actress grabs headlines for her social media posts.

Karisma's new Instagram story is the latest addition to her travel diaries.

Karisma Kapoor hangs out with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Samaira Kapoor

On July 19, Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share a new picture with her sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan. The picture also features Karisma's daughter, Samaira Kapoor in it. The trio can be seen strolling on a pathway at an undisclosed location with their backs turned towards the camera.

While Bebo is on the left, Samaira is in the centre, and Lolo is walking on the right side. All of them opted for casual outfits during their outing. While Kareena wore an icy blue tee with black loose pants, Samaira sported a white sleeveless top with beige cargo pants. Karisma also kept her look simple with a white tee and black lounge pants.

The Kapoor sisters and Samaira are carrying small bags on their shoulders. Going by the picture, it seems that the trio is on a summer vacation abroad.

The Raja Hindustani actress tagged both Kareena and Samaira in the photo and wrote a short caption. "Summering with my (heart)s," Karisma's Instagram story reads.

Take a look at the screenshot of her Instagram story here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a European vacation with Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is holidaying in Europe with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan these days. The couple also missed Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. Lately, Kareena has been posting sneak peeks from her summer vacation on Instagram.

On July 10, the Crew actress shared a picture of Saif on her Instagram handle. In the photo, the actor can be seen flaunting his shirtless body as he is sunbathing at a beach. "DADDY-O Summer 2024," she wrote in the caption.

Kareena Kapoor is now gearing up for Singham Again, co-starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

