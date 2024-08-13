Abhishek Bachchan turns off comments amid separation rumors with Aishwarya Rai as he shares videos from Paris Olympics 2024

Abhishek Bachchan recently shared his experience of attending the Paris Olympics 2024. He also shared his delight and happiness over meeting javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. Additionally, the actor turned off the comments section of his Instagram amid fake separation rumors with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Today, on August 13, a while back, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video from his visit to Paris for the Olympics 2024. The actor attended the event in collaboration with a watch brand. The short video juxtaposed his glimpse into the memorable experience.

The footage included photos of him standing in the stadium, holding the Tricolor, hugging Neeraj Chopra after his winning throw, and striking shots of the Eiffel Tower with the Olympics' logo on it. One of the videos also captured Neeraj while he threw the javelin. The entire video brilliantly captured the vibe spread across the city.

Sharing the post, Abhishek wrote in the caption, "It was amazing to get to witness the #parisolympics2024 with my friends from #Omega. We’ve worked together for about 18 years and their attention to detail and timekeeping has always awed me. The energy in the entire city was palpable and especially in the stadiums. And then to have the honour of seeing our very own @neeraj____chopra was the icing on the cake. Seeing our beloved tricolor in the stadium was a moment of such pride!!! Felt like.…Paradise."

Notably, the actor turned off the comments section amid fake separation rumors with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

It is worth mentioning that Abhishek Bachchan’s video from the Paris Olympics 2024 hugging Chopra took social media by storm. The video posted by Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah's wife, Sanjana Ganesan, featured the Ghoomer actor and Chopra's warm interaction.

In the video, Neeraj was seen leaving the stadium with the tricolor draped over his shoulder. Upon spotting Abhishek, he approached him, and the actor warmly embraced the silver medalist. The Ghoomer actor congratulated Neeraj on his remarkable achievement, offered words of encouragement, and gave him a supportive pat on the back before Neeraj exited the stadium.

On the work front, Abhishek will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s King that also stars his daughter Suhana Khan. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the action-packed thriller is being produced by SRK under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment with Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand’s production house, Marflix.

