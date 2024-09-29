Katrina Kaif can't stop gushing over 'the best' Kareena Kapoor Khan as Singham Again actress drops behind-the-scenes glimpses from What Women Want

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a great entertainer and a queen of expression. Her range of versatile roles in movies like Jab We Met, Omkara, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and more are proof of it. Kareena is now shooting for an upcoming season of her show, What Women Want. Bebo recently dropped behind-the-scenes glimpses from the show and Katrina Kaif can't stop gushing over her. Katrina called the Singham Again actress "the best".

On Saturday (September 28), Kareena Kapoor dropped a hilarious BTS video of herself from the sets of What Women Want. The clip begins with Bebo getting ready for the shoot and stepping out from her vanity van. She looks gorgeous in a brown off-shoulder jumpsuit. Her eyes speak for themselves as she makes cute expressions.

In a moment, Kareena can be seen waiting to interview Aditya Roy Kapur as she says, "Iska shot lelo." She is then seen hugging Bhumi Pednekar, who is presumably one of the guests on her show this time. Bebo is also seen eating snacks from her lunchbox.

Kareena added Bruno Mars' famous song, UpTown Funk and the 44-year-old actress accompanied her post with a quirky caption. "Y’all asked for it... now go make those memes! #WhatWomenWant Season 5," read her caption.

Many netizens reacted to Kareena Kapoor's latest post on Instagram. Katrina Kaif dropped a sweet comment that read, "The Best." She also added an awestruck emoji in the comment section.

Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi also commented on her post. Saba wrote, "You are a riot! Smashing it...still." Apart from them, Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Shikha Talsania reacted to it.

"It's a biggish! Mega! Tizz!" read Arjun's comment. Rhea dropped the 'sign of the horns' emoji which suggests excitement. Shikha posted three laughing emojis.

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif previously dated Kareena Kapoor's cousin brother, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Katrina is now married to Vicky Kaushal, and Ranbir has Alia Bhatt as his wife along with their daughter Raha.

Kareena Kapoor was recently seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. She now has Singham Again in her kitty.

