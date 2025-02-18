Kaushaljis vs Kaushal OTT Release Date: Here’s when and where to watch Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chadha, Pavail Gulatie and Isha Talwar’s family-entertainer

Kaushaljis vs Kaushal is an upcoming family entertainer featuring Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chaddha, Pavail Gulati, and Isha Talwar. The film's official announcement, along with the trailer release, was made on February 17, 2025. Described as a mix of humor and thought-provoking moments, the movie promises to offer a unique experience. Wondering when and where you can watch it? Keep reading for all the details!

When and where to watch Kaushaljis vs Kaushal

The makers of Kaushaljis vs Kaushal have officially announced the film’s release date and unveiled its trailer. The highly anticipated family entertainer will be available for streaming on JioHotstar starting February 21, 2025.

Official trailer and plot of Kaushaljis vs Kaushal

The 1-minute-24-second trailer offers a perfect blend of family drama, romance, and heartfelt emotions. Kaushaljis vs Kaushal follows the journey of Yug Kaushal ( played by Pavail Gulatie), a young man who leaves behind his small-town life in Kannauj to embrace the fast-paced world of Delhi.

Distanced from his roots, he often finds himself criticizing his parents for their so-called old-fashioned ways. However, the tables turn when his parents decide to embrace a "modern" outlook and consider mutual separation. The film not only explores generational conflicts but also delivers a meaningful message about second chances in relationships and the journey of self-discovery.

Cast and crew of Kaushaljis vs Kaushal

Bringing together an exceptional cast, Kaushaljis vs Kaushal features Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chaddha, Isha Talwar, and Pavail Gulatie in pivotal roles. Adding to the ensemble, Grusha Kapoor and Brijendra Kala also play significant characters.

Helmed by director Seemaa Desai, the film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, and Parag Desai. Backed by Jio Studios, Merry Go Round Studios, and Mumbai Talkeez, the film promises a compelling mix of drama and entertainment.

