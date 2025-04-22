Kesari Chapter 2: 5 things to know about R. Madhavan’s Neville McKinley, British representative against Akshay Kumar’s C. Sankaran Nair in period drama

Director Karan Singh Tyagi and producer Karan Johar assembled a stellar ensemble for Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, featuring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan in pivotal roles. Since its theatrical release on April 18, 2025, the film has been performing strongly at the box office. Akshay Kumar takes on the role of Indian lawyer C. Sankaran Nair, while R. Madhavan delivers a powerful performance as the British representative Neville McKinley, who fiercely challenges the former in a high-stakes courtroom battle.

1. Played by R. Madhavan: R. Madhavan breathes life into the character of McKinley, portraying the British attorney who stands in opposition to Nair in the courtroom with layered intensity and nuance.

2. According to Dharma Productions, the character of Advocate Neville McKinley in Kesari Chapter 2, portrayed by R. Madhavan, was crafted by merging traits from ten different historical figures.

This creative approach was used to develop one of the most compelling antagonists in recent cinema. In reality, C. Sankaran Nair faced not just one individual but a team of British lawyers during his legal battle.

3. Antagonistic Presence: In the movie, McKinley is portrayed as a disillusioned Anglo-Indian barrister driven by a personal grudge. He is tasked with justifying the British Empire’s role in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, positioning him as a key obstacle in the pursuit of justice.

4. Karan Johar said, “When the character of Neville McKinley was written, we needed a solid actor. A solid antagonist to combat the protagonist. And we all know Maddy, aka Madhavan, is an absolutely outstanding actor.”

5. It’s no surprise that there’s little to no historical record of Neville McKinley—he’s a fictional character crafted for cinematic impact rather than drawn from real-life archives. Speaking about R. Madhavan’s portrayal, director Karan Singh Tyagi fondly recalls, “He walked around like a tiger,” referring to the actor’s commanding presence from day one on set.

A behind-the-scenes video shared on social media captures this transformation, with the caption: “Every stare, every silence, every decision, crafted to leave a mark. Here’s a glimpse into how Neville McKinley, the face of fear, was created.”

The film draws inspiration from the book ‘The Case That Shook The Empire: One Man’s Fight For The Truth.’ Most people are familiar with the horrific events of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

