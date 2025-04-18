Kesari Chapter 2: 5 things to know about C. Sankaran Nair and what followed after Jallianwala Bagh massacre ahead of Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R Madhavan's film
Ahead of the release of Kesari Chapter 2, know about Chettur Sankaran Nair and his contribution in the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
The Jallianwala Bagh massacre continues to be one of the biggest tragic incidents in India’s struggle for independence. Every year, April 13 is not just celebrated as Baisakhi, but it also reminds the country of the spine-chilling event that took the lives of many unarmed and innocent Indians in 1919. While we pay tribute to the lives lost at the massacre, we also bow down to those who revolted against the British for their unjust and cold-blooded actions.
One among them was Chettur Sankaran Nair, who at that point was in a position of power and worked closely with the British government. Here are some unknown facts about the Malayali barrister who chose to fight for his people despite being in close quarters with the British.
- Upon knowing about the bloodshed and open firing on his people in Amritsar by the British Indian Army, Chettur Sankaran Nair immediately resigned from his esteemed position in the Viceroy's Executive Council.
- In 1922, he put his formal education to good use and penned a book titled Gandhi and Anarchy, which held the British and Michael O’Dwyer responsible for the attack on innocent Indians peacefully protesting against the Rowlatt Act at the Jallianwala Bagh.
- Soon after, the then-Governor of Punjab, Michael O’Dwyer, took him to London’s King’s Bench Court, alleging defamation.
- The O’Dwyer v. Nair case was one of the longest civil hearings in legal history. But he didn’t give up and decided to fight the case in a courtroom full of Britishers, led by English judges.
- The distinguished Indian lawyer, who also served as the judge of the Madras High Court, was found guilty and was asked to pay a penalty of 500 pounds, as he refused to apologize for his words.
In the upcoming courtroom drama titled Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, Akshay Kumar plays the role of the true patriot, Chettur Sankaran Nair. The movie is inspired by the book The Case That Shook the Empire: One Man’s Fight for the Truth, penned by Nair’s great-grandson Raghu Palat and his wife, Pushpa Palat.
Apart from Kumar, Kesari Chapter 2 also stars R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday. Helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi and co-produced by Karan Johar, the film will hit cinemas on April 18, 2025.
