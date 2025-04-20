Khauf Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Rajat Kapoor, Monika Panwar and Chum Darang’s horror series

Rajat Kapoor, Monika Panwar, and Chum Darang’s horror series, Khauf, was released earlier this week on April 18, 2025. Amid much anticipation, the viewers rushed to X and shared their reviews after watching the show.

According to reviews shared by internet users, it would be safe to say that Khauf has largely received a positive response from the audience. Many hailed the show for the thrill it offered, while several others also appreciated the series’ social commentary.

A user wrote, "#Khauf nails its execution with a 10/10, but its relentless "muh patriarchy" angle, portraying every male character as either a molester or a coward, becomes so tiring in the end. Makers ki life main ek bhi achha aadmi kabhi nahi aaya…"

Another user stated, "Khauf series is very good Thriller bit of horror and social commentary on how women in society feels Generally I don't like forced feminist propaganda But series have done job well by being faculty correct and not doing unnecessary faminazi props Solid 4/5 series"

A third user reviewed the series, stating, "Khauf has a sum total of maybe 2 jumpscares, but it’s easily one of the best Hindi horror/thrillers I’ve seen. Brilliantly acted and absolutely raw and realistic in its portrayal of characters. Episode 7’s narration and episode 8’s visuals really stand out.

"khauff on prime is a series that every woman needs to watch it. I can’t began to put into words the depth, the reality check the series has. I walked into expecting a horror series but it’s baffling my mind," proclaimed one user. Another impressed user kept it short yet asserted, "Man khauf is so well written, directed, shot Everyone should definitely watch it."

A disappointed user stated, "Was so excited for Khauf, such a strong ensemble but the script is just all over the place," while another user also weighed in, expressing, "The Amazon Web series Khauff is so busy being 'progressive' that its plot doesn't progress at all. Terrible is an understatement—couldn't watch beyond 3 episodes."

Directed by Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan, the series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

