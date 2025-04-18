Khauf Review: Monika Panwar and Rajat Kapoor led psychological horror-drama masterfully blends supernaturalism with personal fears

Plot:

Khauf follows the story of Madhuri, fondly called Madhu (Monika Panwar), a young woman who has relocated to Delhi from Gwalior, seeking a fresh start following a traumatic experience that destroyed her from within. On the recommendation of her friend Bella's boyfriend Nakul (Gagan Arora), she moves into a low-cost women’s hostel, unaware that the room that she has been allotted has a history of violence. The women in the hostel, most of who neither work nor leave the hostel, are very cold and rude with Madhu. They warn her about the doomed room that she stays in, making her feel very uncomfortable.

Advertisement

As unnatural events occur more and more frequently in the hostel, Madhu finds herself combating forces much more powerful than her. An eccentric middle-aged man that goes by the name of 'Doctor' (Rajat Kapoor), with his supernatural abilities, finds out that a restless spirit wanders in the hostel. The rest of the story follows Madhu confronting her past demons and valiantly fighting the spirit while Doctor tries every trick in his book to ensure that the spirit flees away.

Through the course of the eight episodes, we get to understand Madhu's rapport with her love interest Arun (Abhishek Chauhan), as well as get an insight on what really made her to leave Gwalior.

What Works for Khauf:

Khauf stands out in the crowded horror genre for its psychological edge, which elevates it beyond a typical supernatural fare. Unlike many horror shows that rely on jump scares or predictable tropes, Khauf masterfully intertwines Madhu’s past traumas with the strange happenings in her hostel room. The narrative of the show feels both unsettling and deeply human. The series succeeds in building atmospheric dread, courtesy its exceptional cinematography; be it the dimly lit hostel corridors or the claustrophobic room.

Advertisement

The personal quotient of Khauf is a significant strength; Madhu’s emotional scars add substance to the narrative. They make her journey relatable and her fear palpable. The show’s ability to blur the lines between psychological trauma and supernatural horror keeps viewers questioning about what’s real and what isn't. All this adds up, making Khauf a fearful watch.

What Doesn’t Work for Khauf:

While Khauf excels in atmosphere and psychology, it occasionally stumbles in pacing and resolution. The series feels slightly sluggish in the middle episodes. Some plot points, particularly the backstory of the hostel’s violent past, are introduced compellingly but it eventually feels that they don't match the show's high stakes. Lastly, while the supernatural elements are chilling, a few moments lean on familiar horror-drama tropes. That said, it doesn't ruin the experience in any way.

Watch the Khauf Trailer

Performances in Khauf

Monika Panwar delivers a standout performance as Madhuri. Through her portrayal, she brilliantly captures the character’s vulnerability and resilience. After Khauf, one would hope that she gets more such strong parts in her upcoming projects. Rajat Kapoor as Doctor adds credibility and gravitas to the show. He is simply exceptional. Geetanjali Kulkarni and Shilpa Shukla shine in supporting roles. Abhishek Chauhan impresses in scenes demanding his vulnerability. Chum Darang’s raw energy stands out in critical scenes. The cast’s camaraderie makes every emotional beat and terrifying moment, believable.

Advertisement

Final Verdict of Khauf

Khauf is a compelling addition to the horror-thriller genre, distinguished by its psychological depth and emotional resonance. While it falters slightly with pacing and occasional clichés, its strong performances, atmospheric dread, and focus on personal trauma make it a standout.

Viewers discretion is strictly advised. The show is strictly for adults due to the display of graphic violence.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Khauf, now streaming on Prime Video

ALSO READ: Khauf OTT Release Date: Here’s when and where to watch Rajat Kapoor, Monika Panwar starrer horror series