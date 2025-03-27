Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025: BB 18’s Chum Darang and Karanveer Mehra vibing on Himesh Reshammiya’s live performance is our kind of love language
A video of Chum Darang and Karanveer Mehra vibing to Himesh Reshammiya’s live performance has left fans in frenzy. Check out the endearing moment from Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2025.
The special evening of Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2025 turned out to be nothing less than a dream! Apart from the presence of Bollywood celebrities, Bigg Boss 18 fame Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang’s adorable moment at the special evening stole the show. In one of the videos going viral on the internet, the duo was seen enjoying the live performance of Himesh Reshammiya, and fans couldn’t get enough of them.
On March 27, 2025, the beloved contestants of Bigg Boss 18, Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang, graced the special evening of Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2025. In one of the inside videos, the duo was seen sitting together as they enjoyed the live performance of singer and music composer Himesh Reshammiya. An inside video featured them lost in the romantic and soulful evening as they thoroughly enjoyed the performance.
In the video, the singer was seen crooning his ever-so-melodious and loved track, Main Jahaan Rahoon, from the movie Namastey London, led by Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar. The song was originally sung by the legendary Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.
Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang enjoy Himesh Reshammiya’s performance
Minutes after the video debuted on social media, ardent 'ChumVeer' fans couldn't stop gushing over them. While a section of them demanded more of their endearing moments, many labeled them 'cuties.'
A fan wrote, "We need more chumveer moments!!," and another fan wrote, "Hahaha the way baby is enjoying and singing," while a third user stated, "Both of them SLAYED" and a fan went gaga expressing, "Skskskskkskskksksk they sit together."
A fan expressed gratitude by mentioning, "Thank you pinkvilla for inviting chumveer Capture them more...wanna see more of them." Meanwhile, a fan hyped up Karan, opining that he can "make every colour shine."
In addition to this, the evening witnessed the attendance of several TV and Bollywood celebrities, including Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Tacker, Maniesh Paul, Tiger Shroff, Kajol, Sushmita Sen, Karan Johar, Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, accompanied by son Yashvardhan Ahuja, and many more.
For the informed, the journey of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards (PSSI) started in 2022. This year marks the fourth edition of the coveted event.
