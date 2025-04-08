Khauf OTT Release Date: Here’s when and where to watch Rajat Kapoor, Monika Panwar starrer horror series

Khauf is an upcoming horror series. It stars Rajat Kapoor and Monika Panwar in the lead roles. The release date of the series has been officially announced. The show is all set to premiere on OTT very soon. Read on to find out more details about its digital release.

When and Where to Watch Khauf

The announcement of the OTT release of Khauf was made by its streaming service across social media platforms. The Rajat Kapoor and Monika Panwar starrer will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on April 18, 2025. The audience will get the opportunity to enjoy the gripping story and scary sequences from the comfort of their homes.

Official Poster and Plot of Khauf

An official poster of Khauf was released by the makers on April 8, 2025, 10 days before the release of the series. The poster featured Rajat Kapoor and Monika Panwar with a scary creature in the background. The caption of the post read, “Some rooms hold memories. This one holds fear. #KhaufOnPrime, New Series, April 18.”

Have a look at the poster of Khauf!

Netizens were extremely excited for the upcoming series and conveyed their feelings in the comments section. One person said, “Super excited!!,” while another wrote, “Omg, this looks so promising and I was dying for a new horror series.”

Earlier, the streaming platform shared the plot of Khauf. The synopsis read, “A story of a young woman who becomes entangled in a struggle against unexplained forces inside and outside her hostel room while confronting her troubled past.”

Cast and Crew of Khauf

Alongside Monika Panwar and Rajat Kapoor, the cast of Khauf includes Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Shilpa Shukla. The series is created and written by Smita Singh. It is directed by Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan. The show is produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil under the banner Matchbox Shots.

