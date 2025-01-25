Loveyapa's Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan reveal who their favorite on-screen couple is and it doesn't include Aamir Khan or Sridevi

After making their acting debut for OTT, Khushi Kapoor, and Junaid Khan are all set to take over big screens with their upcoming rom-com, Loveyapa. Ahead of the film’s release on February 7, 2025, the celebs are busy promoting their movie. During a recent interaction, they revealed which is their favorite on-screen couple and it neither includes Aamir Khan nor Sridevi. Read on to know more!

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor and Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s son Junaid Khan are all out promoting their upcoming film, Loveyapa. They recently sat down for an interview with Faridoon Shahryar. During a fun question and answer segment, the celebs revealed who according to them is the best romantic on-screen couple.

Responding to the query, Khushi stated, “Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan.” Upon hearing this Junaid was quick to say, “That was my answer” to which Kapoor replied, “I have just stolen the answer.”

Earlier, during an event, Aamir Khan heaped praise on Khushi and stated that her performance in Loveyapa reminded him of her mother, Sridevi. Reacting to the statement, The Archies actress told Vickey Lalwani in an interview that it was very sweet of the senior star to say that she reminded him of her mom.

However, she didn’t know if she would say that to herself. “Maybe that's something for other people to notice, but I would never want to go anywhere near that or touch that,” the young actress quipped.

While talking to ANI, the Sitaare Zameen Par actor shared his review of the film and stated, “I liked this film. It is very entertaining. The way our lives have turned out these days due to mobile phones, and the interesting things that happen in our lives because of technology, are shown in the film. All the actors have done a good job.”

Directed by Laal Singh Chaddha fame Advait Chandan, the upcoming rom-com also features Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda. Presented by Phantom and AGS Entertainment, it’s backed by Phantom Studios. Loveyapa is scheduled to be released theatrically on February 7, 2025.

