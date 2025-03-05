Ibrahim Ali Khan Birthday: 5 times Nadaaniyan actor showed his playful side with paps and fans

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is gearing up for his acting debut with Nadaaniyan. He is already quite popular on social media, and his interactions with the paparazzi have gone viral numerous times. Today, March 5, 2025, on the special occasion of Ibrahim’s birthday, here’s a look at 5 times he showed his playful side with the paps and fans.

1. During the promotions of Nadaaniyan, Ibrahim Ali Khan was seen photobombing producer Karan Johar, who was posing for the paparazzi. The cameramen mentioned that they kept meeting Ibrahim outside his gym, to which the actor playfully replied, “Toh mat aao na (Then, don’t come).” Karan even revealed that Ibrahim called the paps his ‘best friends.’

2. In 2024, Ibrahim was spotted by the paps after his workout session. His banter with them was unmissable. He even caught a cameraman who was taking his pictures from behind him and laughed. Ibrahim also posed for a picture with a fan. He told the man, “Thank you, sir,” and touched his feet in a fun way.

3. In another video from last year, Ibrahim was seen repeating a similar gesture with the paps. He was getting ready to leave in his car after his gym session when they asked him to turn around and pose. Ibrahim then thanked them and touched their feet. Netizens couldn’t help but gush over his cuteness.

4. Once while coming out of the gym, Ibrahim Ali Khan covered his entire face with a jacket to hide from the cameras. Having fun with a paparazzo, he handed him his bag before getting inside his car.

5. One video from 2024 showed Ibrahim having an unusual encounter outside his gym. He met a man and his cow named Laxmi. He patted the animal and remarked, “Bahut bada hai yeh (This cow is very big).” The Nadaaniyan actor even posed with the man and the cow.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut movie Nadaaniyan is set to release on March 7, 2025, on Netflix. He has been paired opposite Khushi Kapoor in the romantic comedy.